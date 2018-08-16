It hasn't even been two weeks since we last shared with you a list of the latest retail partners to sign up with Google Express. The company's online-shopping platform has seen some tremendous growth over the course of the past few months, but the pace really feels like it's been picking up lately.

Compared to recent batches of new Google Express stores, this new one is a little more limited — a large portion of the new additions are coming up as "outside your delivery area" for us. That could simply reflect the presence of regional stores, but having seen at least some suddenly become open to take our orders in the past few days, we suspect that a good number of these may be placeholder entries in preparation for broader Google Express availability in the near future.

So if one of these stores does catch your eye but the listing still shows as outside your delivery area, check back in a week or two and see if the situation hasn't changed.