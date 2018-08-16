How many First National Banks could there be? Turns out it's a lot. Google Pay has recently picked up five more First Nationals (and one 1st National), plus 105 more institutions across the United States.
More and more American banks are letting their customers use Google Pay — even smaller institutions like credit unions. We saw 65 more in June, and a whopping 171 in May. International support is coming slower, but it seems like the majority of US users have to have the option by now. Now if only more stores would accept contactless payments.
Here's the full list of the latest crop:
- 1st National Bank
- Allegent Community FCU
- Alliant Credit Union (IA)
- Alliant Credit Union (IL)
- Alternatives Federal Credit Union
- Ameristate Bank
- Aspiration Coastal
- Badlands Federal Credit Union
- Bank of Akron
- Bank of Colorado
- Bank of Holland
- Bank of Labor
- Bank of Southern California
- Broadway National Bank
- Central State Bank (IA)
- Citizens State Bank
- City National Bank of Taylor
- City National Bank of West Virginia
- Communication FCU
- Community Bank & Trust
- Community Bank of Mississippi
- Community Credit Union of Lynn
- Crossroads Bank
- Dacotah Bank
- Dannemora Federal Credit Union
- Desert Schools FCU
- Downriver Community FCU
- DuPage CU
- Dutch Point
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- Emery FCU
- Farmers State Bank (IA)
- Farmers Trust and Savings Bank
- FinancialEdge CU
- First Bank & Trust (TX)
- First Bank (AK)
- First Bristol Federal Credit Union
- First Citizens National Bank
- First Community Bank, National Association
- First Federal Savings and Loan Association of McMinnville
- First Financial NorthWest
- First Hawaiian Bank
- First Independent Bank
- First Missouri Bank
- First National Bank (IL)
- First National Bank (NM)
- First National Bank of Fairfield
- First National Bank of Muscatine
- First National Community Bank
- First Nations Bank
- First U.S. Community Credit Union
- Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union
- Freedom Bank (IN)
- Freedom Northwest Credit Union
- Fremont Federal Credit Union
- Gallup FCU
- Global Credit Union
- Greater Community Bank
- Greylock FCU
- Gulf Coast Bank
- Holy Rosary Credit Union
- HomeStreet Bank
- Howard Bank
- Hughes FCU
- Independent Bank
- Jacksboro National Bank
- John Marshall Bank
- Legacy Community FCU
- Mainstreet Bank
- Michigan First Credit Union
- MidUSA Credit Union
- MidWestOne Bank
- Millington Bank
- Mutual Secruity Credit Union, Inc
- Nassau Financial FCU
- Northern Insterstate Bank, N.A
- Northland Federal Credit Union
- Ontario Montclair School Employees Federal Credit Union
- Park Ridge Community Bank
- Parkside Credit Union
- People State Bank of Plainview
- Pinnacle Bank Sioux City
- Pinnacle Bank Texas
- Pinnacle Bank Wyoming
- Premier Community Bank
- Presidio Bank
- RSI Bank
- Reliance Bank
- Rock Valley FCU
- Santa Cruz County Bank
- Seasons Federal Credit Union
- Skyline National Bank
- SouthPoint Financial CU
- Staley Credit Union
- Stonegate Bank
- TIAA
- Terre Haute Savings Bank
- The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod
- The First National Bank of Central Texas
- The Lyons National Bank
- The Park Bank-Bank of Deerfield
- The Peoples Bank Co.
- Trademark Federal Credit Union
- Tri Counties Bank
- Triangle FCU
- True Sky Credit Union
- Union State Bank (KS)
- United States Senate FCU
- Vibe Credit Union
- Wheatland Bank
- Whitney Bank
