A sad bit news hit Project Fi users' emails today. Google's MVNO service is shutting down text forwarding on September 12. While I'm sure not everyone on the carrier uses this feature, I personally have relied on it since joining Fi.

Google notes that call forwarding to another number will continue to work, so there's that. One of the reasons I use text forwarding is to keep my original number on Fi while using my Verizon SIM for data. Since the Pixel 2 XL doesn't support a true dual-SIM setup, I've had my Fi number on the phone's eSIM and VZW in the physical slot. Not an ideal system, but it's worked for the past several months.

Bummer.