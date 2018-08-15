While Android Pie rolls out to phones from Google and Essential, most OEMs haven't announced which devices will receive the update. HTC revealed a few days ago which of its phones are being updated, and now it's Motorola's turn.
Motorola's long-term software support has deteriorated quite a bit over the past few years, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the list of Moto phones receiving Android Pie is short. In fact, only eight phones will get the update:
- moto z3
- moto z3 play
- moto z2 force edition
- moto z2 play
- moto x4
- moto g6 plus
- moto g6
- moto g6 play
The list notably doesn't include any Moto E phones, even the E5 line that launched a few months ago. The entire Moto G5 family is also missing, even the G5S and G5S Plus - which launched one year ago.
Alternate title: Who wants some Mo(to) Pie? Motorola bakes up a cherry of a promise; will these Android 9 updates be the apple of your eye?
- Source:
- Motorola
Comments