Gather 'round, Svenska speakers, we have great news for you this morning. After months of promises and speculation, the Google Assistant can now officially understand your language.

After adding support for Dutch a few weeks ago, the Assistant is moving farther north and landing in its first Nordic country: Sweden. This doesn't come as a surprise, though. We've known for months that Swedish was among the 30 languages coming this year and developers have been able to make their own Actions on Google in Swedish since February.

But nothing trumps an official launch and it's finally happening now. iOS users will be able to download the Assistant app from the App Store in Sweden, whereas Android users on 5.0 Lollipop and above (with Swedish as their phone's main language) will start getting Assistant when they tap and hold the home button. The rollout happens gradually, so you may need to be patient if you don't get the Assistant immediately when trying.

M3 took the Swedish Assistant for a test drive and related some interesting findings. Like other languages, Assistant has a local flair when answering some questions, can report Swedish football and other sports scores, answers questions about nearby places, sends messages, sets reminders, and plays music. Shopping list support seems iffy though and third-party Actions on Google are limited.

If you'd like to see more of what you can do with Assistant, you can check the official support page (which hasn't been fully updated yet) and explore the different actions. As with Dutch, it seems like smart home controls aren't yet possible, which I can't verify, nor can I understand that omission.