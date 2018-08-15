Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a pixel-based run and gun shooter, a train-based puzzle game, a quirky take on brick breaking, a casual card battler, a heartfelt story-driven adventure game, and a physics-based motorbike racer. Without further ado:

Hot Guns

Do you love hectic platforming action when it is combined with destructive shooting mechanics? Well, I have some good news for you. Quantized Bit's Hot Guns fills this niche perfectly. Imagine a more fast-paced game of Contra or Metal Slug, and you should have a good idea what to expect here. The graphics are pixel-based and on the simpler side, but they hardly matter as you are gunning down every enemy that is dumb enough to cross your path.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Train Merger

No Six Five's Train Merger is an enjoyable puzzle game that works a lot like 2048 in that you combine different levels of trains to get to a higher tier model. This takes balance, as each train costs money. So as you send out trains onto the track to earn more funds, you will also be tasked with creating and combining new trains so that you have more to add to the track. While this may sound a little convoluted, in practice it works out perfectly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece (single IAP to remove ads)

Fire Egg

Fire Egg is the latest game from 111%, and it is just as quirky as the rest of the developer's titles. It plays similarly to a brick breaker game, though you have little control where you can shoot your eggs. This is what makes the gameplay so challenging, as you have to maneuver your chicken diligently in order to avoid the continually encroaching boxes you are trying to destroy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Meow Wars: Card Battle

Meow Wars: Card Battle is a new card battle game that plays a lot like the classic physical card game War. The hand-drawn art definitely stands out, but it is the gameplay that allows this title shine. There is a multiplayer mode where you can challenge your friends online, and the story mode is great for improving your skills. There is even a cat-bot UI you can train against if you find the story mode too much to handle at first.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Angel Road

Daigo Studio has some quality story-driven games under its belt with the releases of Bluebird of Happiness and Town of Tides, and this week it has an all-new adventure game on the Play Store for all of use to explore. The title is called Angel Road, and even though it is on the shorter side, it's definitely worth playing if you enjoy JRPG style storytelling in a small bite-sized chunk. Gameplay takes a back seat to figuring out the mystery surrounding your adventure, but let me just say that this adventure is worth experiencing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

Gravity Rider: Space Bike Racing Game Online

Gravity Rider is obviously a knock-off of the Trials series of motorbike games, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun to play. The familiar balancing act of speeding through courses while trying to stay on your bike is just as great, and the performance of the title is so much better than Ubisoft's Trials Frontier. Sure, the in-app purchases are priced way too high, and the free-to-play mechanics can weight the title down, but at the very least the core gameplay is enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $134.99

