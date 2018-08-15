Wednesday is here, so let's take a break and look through some app sales. Today's list is small, but you'll notice that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is on sale. Otherwise, it's a fairly typical selection, so have fun and be sure to come back on Friday for one last round.

Free

Apps

  1. My Day Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. English Tests $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Placestor Pro- SOS SMS sender $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. CheckOnMe $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Everything Everytime Everywhere $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Shooting Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Kidz Hub: Gamified Learning for Pre-schoolers $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Brain Teasers & Math Puzzles PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Collector - Infant Finger Practice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Color Dots - Infant & Baby App $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Counting Numbers Infant App $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Flipzyx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Math Duel - 2 Player Math Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Money Math Duel - Two Player Currency Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Monster Land $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Agos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Video Watermark Pro $2.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Floating Shortcuts $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Learn Japanese: Speak Language, Grammar, Kanji Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. W Pro - Weather Forecast & Animated Weather Maps $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Strsses of Russian language $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Construction Calc Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Diabetes BE $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Super Resume Builder Pro, CV $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Eclipse: Edge of Light $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Wayout - Block 3D Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. M.A.C.E. tower defense Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Star Wars: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. The First Tactics(SRPG) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Darkness and Flame 2 (full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Fairy Knights $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Realistic Weather All Seasons Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days