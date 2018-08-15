Article Contents
Wednesday is here, so let's take a break and look through some app sales. Today's list is small, but you'll notice that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is on sale. Otherwise, it's a fairly typical selection, so have fun and be sure to come back on Friday for one last round.
Free
Apps
- My Day Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Tests $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Placestor Pro- SOS SMS sender $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CheckOnMe $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everything Everytime Everywhere $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shooting Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kidz Hub: Gamified Learning for Pre-schoolers $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brain Teasers & Math Puzzles PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Collector - Infant Finger Practice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Dots - Infant & Baby App $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Counting Numbers Infant App $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flipzyx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Duel - 2 Player Math Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Money Math Duel - Two Player Currency Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monster Land $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Agos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Video Watermark Pro $2.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 1 day
- Floating Shortcuts $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese: Speak Language, Grammar, Kanji Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- W Pro - Weather Forecast & Animated Weather Maps $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strsses of Russian language $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Construction Calc Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diabetes BE $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Resume Builder Pro, CV $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Eclipse: Edge of Light $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wayout - Block 3D Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. tower defense Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Wars: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The First Tactics(SRPG) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Darkness and Flame 2 (full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fairy Knights $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- New York Mysteries 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Realistic Weather All Seasons Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
