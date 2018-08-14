YouTube TV started with only a few supported markets, but it's expanded rapidly. The latest service area is Kingsport-Johnson City-Bristol, Tennessee. With today's addition, Google's live TV service now has 100 service areas.

Here's the current list of YouTube TV markets from Google's support page. This doesn't appear to include the new addition yet.

  • Albany
  • Albuquerque
  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Baltimore
  • Baton Rouge
  • Birmingham
  • Boston
  • Buffalo
  • Burlington
  • Cedar Rapids
  • Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
  • Charleston, SC
  • Charleston, WV
  • Charlotte
  • Chattanooga
  • Chicago
  • Cincinnati
  • Cleveland
  • Colorado Springs
  • Columbia, SC
  • Columbus
  • Dallas-Fort Worth
  • Dayton (Ohio)
  • Denver
  • Des Moines
  • Detroit
  • El Paso
  • Flint
  • Fresno-Visalia
  • Ft. Myers-Naples
  • Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)
  • Grand Rapids
  • Green Bay
  • Greenville (North Carolina)
  • Greenville (South Carolina)
  • Greensboro
  • Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-McA
  • Harrisburg
  • Hartford
  • Honolulu
  • Houston
  • Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama)
  • Indianapolis
  • Jackson (Mississippi)
  • Jacksonville
  • Kansas City
  • Knoxville
  • Las Vegas
  • Lexington
  • Little Rock
  • Los Angeles
  • Louisville
  • Madison
  • Memphis
  • Miami-Fort Lauderdale
  • Milwaukee
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul
  • Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt)
  • Nashville
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Norfolk
  • Oklahoma City
  • Omaha
  • Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
  • Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Pittsburgh
  • Portland
  • Portland-Auburn (Maine)
  • Providence
  • Raleigh
  • Richmond-Petersburg
  • Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)
  • Rochester (New York)
  • Sacramento
  • Salt Lake City
  • San Antonio
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco Bay Area
  • Savannah
  • Seattle
  • Shreveport
  • South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)
  • Spokane
  • Springfield (Missouri)
  • St. Louis
  • Syracuse
  • Tampa
  • Toledo
  • Tri-Cities
  • Tucson
  • Tulsa
  • Waco
  • Washington DC
  • West Palm Beach
  • Wichita
  • Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hztn

YouTube TV offers live streaming TV from cable networks and local channels in all supported markets. It launched at $35 per month, but Google later increased the price to $40. That includes unlimited storage for recordings and up to five family member accounts.