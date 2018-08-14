YouTube TV started with only a few supported markets, but it's expanded rapidly. The latest service area is Kingsport-Johnson City-Bristol, Tennessee. With today's addition, Google's live TV service now has 100 service areas.

Today we welcome our 100th service location: Kingsport, TN, Johnson City, TN, and Bristol, TN/VA! Welcome to the family! https://t.co/7RqBXvZhw0 pic.twitter.com/5flXPIzvDm — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) August 14, 2018

Here's the current list of YouTube TV markets from Google's support page. This doesn't appear to include the new addition yet.

Albany

Albuquerque

Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore

Baton Rouge

Birmingham

Boston

Buffalo

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Champaign & Springfield-Decatur

Charleston, SC

Charleston, WV

Charlotte

Chattanooga

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Colorado Springs

Columbia, SC

Columbus

Dallas-Fort Worth

Dayton (Ohio)

Denver

Des Moines

Detroit

El Paso

Flint

Fresno-Visalia

Ft. Myers-Naples

Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)

Grand Rapids

Green Bay

Greenville (North Carolina)

Greenville (South Carolina)

Greensboro

Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-McA

Harrisburg

Hartford

Honolulu

Houston

Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama)

Indianapolis

Jackson (Mississippi)

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Knoxville

Las Vegas

Lexington

Little Rock

Los Angeles

Louisville

Madison

Memphis

Miami-Fort Lauderdale

Milwaukee

Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt)

Nashville

New Orleans

New York City

Norfolk

Oklahoma City

Omaha

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Portland-Auburn (Maine)

Providence

Raleigh

Richmond-Petersburg

Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)

Rochester (New York)

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco Bay Area

Savannah

Seattle

Shreveport

South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)

Spokane

Springfield (Missouri)

St. Louis

Syracuse

Tampa

Toledo

Tri-Cities

Tucson

Tulsa

Waco

Washington DC

West Palm Beach

Wichita

Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hztn

YouTube TV offers live streaming TV from cable networks and local channels in all supported markets. It launched at $35 per month, but Google later increased the price to $40. That includes unlimited storage for recordings and up to five family member accounts.