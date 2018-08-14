YouTube TV started with only a few supported markets, but it's expanded rapidly. The latest service area is Kingsport-Johnson City-Bristol, Tennessee. With today's addition, Google's live TV service now has 100 service areas.
Today we welcome our 100th service location: Kingsport, TN, Johnson City, TN, and Bristol, TN/VA! Welcome to the family! https://t.co/7RqBXvZhw0 pic.twitter.com/5flXPIzvDm
— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) August 14, 2018
Here's the current list of YouTube TV markets from Google's support page. This doesn't appear to include the new addition yet.
- Albany
- Albuquerque
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Baton Rouge
- Birmingham
- Boston
- Buffalo
- Burlington
- Cedar Rapids
- Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
- Charleston, SC
- Charleston, WV
- Charlotte
- Chattanooga
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Colorado Springs
- Columbia, SC
- Columbus
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Dayton (Ohio)
- Denver
- Des Moines
- Detroit
- El Paso
- Flint
- Fresno-Visalia
- Ft. Myers-Naples
- Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)
- Grand Rapids
- Green Bay
- Greenville (North Carolina)
- Greenville (South Carolina)
- Greensboro
- Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-McA
- Harrisburg
- Hartford
- Honolulu
- Houston
- Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama)
- Indianapolis
- Jackson (Mississippi)
- Jacksonville
- Kansas City
- Knoxville
- Las Vegas
- Lexington
- Little Rock
- Los Angeles
- Louisville
- Madison
- Memphis
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul
- Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt)
- Nashville
- New Orleans
- New York City
- Norfolk
- Oklahoma City
- Omaha
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
- Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Pittsburgh
- Portland
- Portland-Auburn (Maine)
- Providence
- Raleigh
- Richmond-Petersburg
- Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)
- Rochester (New York)
- Sacramento
- Salt Lake City
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Savannah
- Seattle
- Shreveport
- South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)
- Spokane
- Springfield (Missouri)
- St. Louis
- Syracuse
- Tampa
- Toledo
- Tri-Cities
- Tucson
- Tulsa
- Waco
- Washington DC
- West Palm Beach
- Wichita
- Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hztn
YouTube TV offers live streaming TV from cable networks and local channels in all supported markets. It launched at $35 per month, but Google later increased the price to $40. That includes unlimited storage for recordings and up to five family member accounts.
Comments