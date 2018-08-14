The last time we covered LineageOS, it added support for the 2016 Google Pixel and Pixel XL. Since then, more devices have been added and removed. Two Asus phones and an LG device are no longer supported, but four more phones have joined the party.

First, let's cover the removals. LineageOS 14.1 for the LG K10 (m216) has been discontinued, possibly due to the maintainer being inactive. The official forum hasn't had a reply from the developer since February. Builds for the Xperia XA2 (pioneer) were briefly halted due to the maintainer's phone dying, but he was later able to obtain a new device and continue development. Finally, the ZenFone 2 Laser/Selfie 1080p (Z00T) and ZenFone 2 Laser 720p (Z00L) are no longer supported.

Without further ado, here are the latest additions to the LineageOS 15.1 build roster:

ZTE Trek 2 HD (jasmine)

Fairphone 2 (FP2)

Huawei Honor 4X (cherry)

Chinese Telecom Huawei Honor 4X (che10)

Oreo builds for the last two devices are not yet live, but they should be soon.