Phones are starting to look the same, largely thanks to the iPhone X. Huawei was never very good with making their own designs, and while it's improved over the years, WinFuture and Evan Blass have revealed that it just couldn't resist joining the notch movement with the Mate 20 Lite.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite in black, blue, and gold. pic.twitter.com/c5DVT2VVsY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 14, 2018

We had already seen the Mate 20 Lite on TENAA, but we have more photos and details now. From the front, the Mate 20 Lite basically looks like an iPhone X with a larger bottom lip. The 'Lite' bit doesn't refer to size in this case, as the phone will reportedly have a 6.3" 2340x1080 LCD. The design of the glass back is a bit more original, resembling the Mate 10 Porsche Design's.

Power-wise, the Mate 20 Lite is said to have Huawei's new octa-core, 12nm Kirin 710, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Oddly, it doesn't seem like it'll have a microSD slot. All that is sustained by a 3,650mAh battery. It comes in at around 7.6mm thick and 172g in weight.

In terms of cameras, there are four aboard this mid-ranger - two up front, and two in the back. The rear has a 20MP sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, while the front's main camera comes in at a whopping 24MP, with another 2MP secondary sensor.

WinFuture expects the Mate 20 Lite to go on sale by the end of August at around 400 euros. That's not a bad price given the specs, but then again, these phones are always great value for money (aside from the Porsche Design versions, of course).