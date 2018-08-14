As per an official Tweet yesterday evening from Epic Games, the developer has clearly stated that it has opened up the Fortnite Android Beta to more devices. This is only the first wave of invites, but more will surely follow. So if you haven't signed up yet, make sure to navigate to Epic's website to get on the waiting list.

Last Friday our own Artem Russakovskii discovered that both the installer and game would boot on his Pixel 2 XL, but once the title was fully installed on his device it would not allow his account into a match without an official invite tied to it. In the comments of that article, we even had one of our users (thanks funkpod) mention that they had received the necessary invite, but it wasn't official until yesterday when Epic published the announcement across its social media accounts.

If you would like to know what Android phones are supposed to be supported, here is the full list of non-Samsung devices from Epic's website. We are still not sure which devices have gotten into the first wave of the beta, so this list doesn't mean you should get in immediately or that every device listed is currently supported.

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL, Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V Essential: PH-1 Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10 LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+ Nokia: 8 OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6 Razer: Phone Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2 ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Oh, and if you would like further details about device support, make sure to check out Epic's FAQ.

My own experience with Fortnite on my Galaxy S8+ wasn't the best, thanks to the low-res graphics, choppy framerate, and poor touchscreen controls. Taking a look at recent beta player comments on Reddit appear to line up with my experience. So try not to get your hopes up too high, as performance doesn't look to be the best for the majority of beta players out there no matter their device of choice.

It's still worth keeping in mind that this is indeed a beta release, so bugs and other issues are to be expected. Things should improve as development moves forward, though I know it can be frustrating to be the recipient of what is clearly an unfinished game. Having to wait until the dev can get around to the necessary performance improvements to bring the Android version in line with every other OS only serves as extra salt in the wound. This is the curse of betas filling the role of what used to be finished games, and I must say I am not a fan. So until improvements make their way to the title, you may be better off waiting for now.