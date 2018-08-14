Every few weeks for so, Google updates the Android Auto website with a list of newly-supported cars. This time around, though, there are far more cars (and head units) than usual from a wide variety of brands that have just had AA support added.

Here's the list of cars:

Audi A8 (2018+) coming soon A1 Sportback (2019+) Q3 (2019+) Q8 (2018+)

Citroen Berlingo (2018+) C4 SpaceTourer (2018+) Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018+) coming soon C5 Aircross (2019+)

DS DS4 Crossback (2017+) DS7 Crossback (2018+)

Holden Commodore (2018+) Equinox (2018+) Trax (2017+) removed Acadia (2018+), previously "coming soon"

Kia Forte Koup (2017+) Stinger (2018+)

Peugeot Partner (2018+) Rifter (2018+)

Volkswagen T-Roc (2018+) Touareg (2018+)



Audi's upcoming A8 is filled to the gills with tech, so it's not surprising to see it here. A ton of French cars from Citroen, DS (which is owned by Citroen), and Peugeot have made it as well. Interestingly, the 2018+ Kia Stinger has only just been added, though it's had AA for some time. We're also not sure why the 2018+ Holden Acadia (a rebranded GMC Acadia for the Australian market) has been removed from the "coming soon" list.

And now, here's the list of new head units. Brace yourself.

KENWOOD DDX6704S

DDX6705S

DDX6904S

DDX6905S

DDX8905S

DDX9018BTS

DDX9018DABS

DDX9018S

DDX9018SM

DDX918WS

DDX918WSM

DDX9704S

DDX9705S

DDX9904S

DDX9905S

DMX7018BTS

DMX7018DABS

DMX7705S

DMX8018S

DMX905S

DNX5180BTS

DNX5180DABS

DNX5180S

DNX5180SM

DNX518VDABS

DNX574S

DNX575S

DNX694S

DNX695S

DNX775RVS

DNX8180DABS

DNX874S

DNX875S

DNX9180DABS

DNX9180S

DNX9180SM

DNX994S

DNX995S

DPV-7000

KW-M730BT

KW-M740BT

KW-M740BTM

KW-M741BT

KW-M745DBT

KW-M845BW

KW-V830BT

KW-V840BT

KW-V930BW

KW-V930BWM

KW-V940BTM

KW-V940BW

MDV-Z905

MDV-Z905W Previously present, now removed: DDX9702S

DDX9902S KENWOOD

Pioneer AVH-2400NEX

AVH-2440NEX

AVH-3400NEX

AVH-W4400NEX

AVH-Z5100BT

AVH-Z5100DAB

AVH-Z5150BT

AVH-Z5150TV

AVH-Z5180TV

AVH-Z5190BT

AVH-Z7100DAB

AVH-Z7150BT

AVH-Z7150TV

AVH-Z7180TV

AVH-Z9100BT

AVH-Z9100DAB

AVH-Z9150BT

AVH-Z9190BT

AVH-ZL5150BT

AVIC-W6400NEX

AVIC-W8400NEX

AVIC-Z810DAB

AVIC-Z910DAB

MVH-2300NEX

MVH-2400NEX

MVH-Z5050BT

SPH-DA230DAB Previously present, now removed: AVH-2300NEX

AVH-2330NEX

AVH-3300NEX

AVH-4100NEX

AVH-4200NEX

AVH-4201NEX

AVH-X8700BT

AVH-X8750BT

AVH-X8790BT

AVH-X8800BT

AVH-X8850BT

AVH-X8890BT

AVH-Z5000BT

AVH-Z5000DAB

AVH-Z5050BT

AVH-Z5050TV

AVH-Z5080TV

AVH-Z5090BT

AVH-Z7000DAB

AVH-Z7050BT

AVH-Z7050TV

AVH-Z7080TV

AVIC-7100NEX

AVIC-7200NEX

AVIC-7201NEX

AVIC-8100NEX

AVIC-8200NEX

AVIC-8201NEX

AVIC-F70BT

AVIC-F70DAB

AVIC-F70TV

AVIC-F77DAB

AVIC-F80BT

AVIC-F80DAB

AVIC-F80TV

AVIC-F88DAB

FH-9300DVS Pioneer

For some reason, both KENWOOD and Pioneer's lists have seen massive changes. In fact, Pioneer's previous list has been completely deleted and replaced with a new one with different model names. We're not entirely sure why the list couldn't have been just expanded on, but there had to have been reasons behind the decision.