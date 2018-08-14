Every few weeks for so, Google updates the Android Auto website with a list of newly-supported cars. This time around, though, there are far more cars (and head units) than usual from a wide variety of brands that have just had AA support added.
Here's the list of cars:
- Audi
- A8 (2018+)
- coming soon
- A1 Sportback (2019+)
- Q3 (2019+)
- Q8 (2018+)
- Citroen
- Berlingo (2018+)
- C4 SpaceTourer (2018+)
- Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018+)
- coming soon
- C5 Aircross (2019+)
- DS
- DS4 Crossback (2017+)
- DS7 Crossback (2018+)
- Holden
- Commodore (2018+)
- Equinox (2018+)
- Trax (2017+)
- removed
- Acadia (2018+), previously "coming soon"
- Kia
- Forte Koup (2017+)
- Stinger (2018+)
- Peugeot
- Partner (2018+)
- Rifter (2018+)
- Volkswagen
- T-Roc (2018+)
- Touareg (2018+)
Audi's upcoming A8 is filled to the gills with tech, so it's not surprising to see it here. A ton of French cars from Citroen, DS (which is owned by Citroen), and Peugeot have made it as well. Interestingly, the 2018+ Kia Stinger has only just been added, though it's had AA for some time. We're also not sure why the 2018+ Holden Acadia (a rebranded GMC Acadia for the Australian market) has been removed from the "coming soon" list.
And now, here's the list of new head units. Brace yourself.
- DDX6704S
- DDX6705S
- DDX6904S
- DDX6905S
- DDX8905S
- DDX9018BTS
- DDX9018DABS
- DDX9018S
- DDX9018SM
- DDX918WS
- DDX918WSM
- DDX9704S
- DDX9705S
- DDX9904S
- DDX9905S
- DMX7018BTS
- DMX7018DABS
- DMX7705S
- DMX8018S
- DMX905S
- DNX5180BTS
- DNX5180DABS
- DNX5180S
- DNX5180SM
- DNX518VDABS
- DNX574S
- DNX575S
- DNX694S
- DNX695S
- DNX775RVS
- DNX8180DABS
- DNX874S
- DNX875S
- DNX9180DABS
- DNX9180DABS
- DNX9180S
- DNX9180SM
- DNX994S
- DNX995S
- DPV-7000
- KW-M730BT
- KW-M740BT
- KW-M740BTM
- KW-M741BT
- KW-M745DBT
- KW-M845BW
- KW-V830BT
- KW-V840BT
- KW-V930BW
- KW-V930BWM
- KW-V940BTM
- KW-V940BW
- MDV-Z905
- MDV-Z905W
Previously present, now removed:
- DDX9702S
- DDX9902S
- AVH-2400NEX
- AVH-2440NEX
- AVH-3400NEX
- AVH-W4400NEX
- AVH-Z5100BT
- AVH-Z5100DAB
- AVH-Z5150BT
- AVH-Z5150TV
- AVH-Z5180TV
- AVH-Z5190BT
- AVH-Z7100DAB
- AVH-Z7150BT
- AVH-Z7150TV
- AVH-Z7180TV
- AVH-Z9100BT
- AVH-Z9100DAB
- AVH-Z9150BT
- AVH-Z9190BT
- AVH-ZL5150BT
- AVIC-W6400NEX
- AVIC-W8400NEX
- AVIC-Z810DAB
- AVIC-Z910DAB
- MVH-2300NEX
- MVH-2400NEX
- MVH-Z5050BT
- SPH-DA230DAB
Previously present, now removed:
- AVH-2300NEX
- AVH-2330NEX
- AVH-3300NEX
- AVH-4100NEX
- AVH-4200NEX
- AVH-4201NEX
- AVH-X8700BT
- AVH-X8750BT
- AVH-X8790BT
- AVH-X8800BT
- AVH-X8850BT
- AVH-X8890BT
- AVH-Z5000BT
- AVH-Z5000DAB
- AVH-Z5050BT
- AVH-Z5050TV
- AVH-Z5080TV
- AVH-Z5090BT
- AVH-Z7000DAB
- AVH-Z7050BT
- AVH-Z7050TV
- AVH-Z7080TV
- AVIC-7100NEX
- AVIC-7200NEX
- AVIC-7201NEX
- AVIC-8100NEX
- AVIC-8200NEX
- AVIC-8201NEX
- AVIC-F70BT
- AVIC-F70DAB
- AVIC-F70TV
- AVIC-F77DAB
- AVIC-F80BT
- AVIC-F80DAB
- AVIC-F80TV
- AVIC-F88DAB
- FH-9300DVS
For some reason, both KENWOOD and Pioneer's lists have seen massive changes. In fact, Pioneer's previous list has been completely deleted and replaced with a new one with different model names. We're not entirely sure why the list couldn't have been just expanded on, but there had to have been reasons behind the decision.
