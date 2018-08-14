Every few weeks for so, Google updates the Android Auto website with a list of newly-supported cars. This time around, though, there are far more cars (and head units) than usual from a wide variety of brands that have just had AA support added.

Here's the list of cars:

  • Audi
    • A8 (2018+)
    • coming soon
      • A1 Sportback (2019+)
      • Q3 (2019+)
      • Q8 (2018+)
  • Citroen
    • Berlingo (2018+)
    • C4 SpaceTourer (2018+)
    • Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018+)
    • coming soon
      • C5 Aircross (2019+)
  • DS
    • DS4 Crossback (2017+)
    • DS7 Crossback (2018+)
  • Holden
    • Commodore (2018+)
    • Equinox (2018+)
    • Trax (2017+)
    • removed
      • Acadia (2018+), previously "coming soon"
  • Kia
    • Forte Koup (2017+)
    • Stinger (2018+)
  • Peugeot
    • Partner (2018+)
    • Rifter (2018+)
  • Volkswagen
    • T-Roc (2018+)
    • Touareg (2018+)

Audi's upcoming A8 is filled to the gills with tech, so it's not surprising to see it here. A ton of French cars from Citroen, DS (which is owned by Citroen), and Peugeot have made it as well. Interestingly, the 2018+ Kia Stinger has only just been added, though it's had AA for some time. We're also not sure why the 2018+ Holden Acadia (a rebranded GMC Acadia for the Australian market) has been removed from the "coming soon" list.

And now, here's the list of new head units. Brace yourself.

KENWOOD
  • DDX6704S
  • DDX6705S
  • DDX6904S
  • DDX6905S
  • DDX8905S
  • DDX9018BTS
  • DDX9018DABS
  • DDX9018S
  • DDX9018SM
  • DDX918WS
  • DDX918WSM
  • DDX9704S
  • DDX9705S
  • DDX9904S
  • DDX9905S
  • DMX7018BTS
  • DMX7018DABS
  • DMX7705S
  • DMX8018S
  • DMX905S
  • DNX5180BTS
  • DNX5180DABS
  • DNX5180S
  • DNX5180SM
  • DNX518VDABS
  • DNX574S
  • DNX575S
  • DNX694S
  • DNX695S
  • DNX775RVS
  • DNX8180DABS
  • DNX874S
  • DNX875S
  • DNX9180DABS
  • DNX9180DABS
  • DNX9180S
  • DNX9180SM
  • DNX994S
  • DNX995S
  • DPV-7000
  • KW-M730BT
  • KW-M740BT
  • KW-M740BTM
  • KW-M741BT
  • KW-M745DBT
  • KW-M845BW
  • KW-V830BT
  • KW-V840BT
  • KW-V930BW
  • KW-V930BWM
  • KW-V940BTM
  • KW-V940BW
  • MDV-Z905
  • MDV-Z905W

Previously present, now removed:

  • DDX9702S
  • DDX9902S
Pioneer
  • AVH-2400NEX
  • AVH-2440NEX
  • AVH-3400NEX
  • AVH-W4400NEX
  • AVH-Z5100BT
  • AVH-Z5100DAB
  • AVH-Z5150BT
  • AVH-Z5150TV
  • AVH-Z5180TV
  • AVH-Z5190BT
  • AVH-Z7100DAB
  • AVH-Z7150BT
  • AVH-Z7150TV
  • AVH-Z7180TV
  • AVH-Z9100BT
  • AVH-Z9100DAB
  • AVH-Z9150BT
  • AVH-Z9190BT
  • AVH-ZL5150BT
  • AVIC-W6400NEX
  • AVIC-W8400NEX
  • AVIC-Z810DAB
  • AVIC-Z910DAB
  • MVH-2300NEX
  • MVH-2400NEX
  • MVH-Z5050BT
  • SPH-DA230DAB

Previously present, now removed:

  • AVH-2300NEX
  • AVH-2330NEX
  • AVH-3300NEX
  • AVH-4100NEX
  • AVH-4200NEX
  • AVH-4201NEX
  • AVH-X8700BT
  • AVH-X8750BT
  • AVH-X8790BT
  • AVH-X8800BT
  • AVH-X8850BT
  • AVH-X8890BT
  • AVH-Z5000BT
  • AVH-Z5000DAB
  • AVH-Z5050BT
  • AVH-Z5050TV
  • AVH-Z5080TV
  • AVH-Z5090BT
  • AVH-Z7000DAB
  • AVH-Z7050BT
  • AVH-Z7050TV
  • AVH-Z7080TV
  • AVIC-7100NEX
  • AVIC-7200NEX
  • AVIC-7201NEX
  • AVIC-8100NEX
  • AVIC-8200NEX
  • AVIC-8201NEX
  • AVIC-F70BT
  • AVIC-F70DAB
  • AVIC-F70TV
  • AVIC-F77DAB
  • AVIC-F80BT
  • AVIC-F80DAB
  • AVIC-F80TV
  • AVIC-F88DAB
  • FH-9300DVS

For some reason, both KENWOOD and Pioneer's lists have seen massive changes. In fact, Pioneer's previous list has been completely deleted and replaced with a new one with different model names. We're not entirely sure why the list couldn't have been just expanded on, but there had to have been reasons behind the decision.