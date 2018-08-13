Project Fi isn't for everyone, but the carrier regularly offers great deals on phones. This time around, Fi has three promotions covering almost every phone it sells. You can receive up to $899 in service credit when buying an LG phone, get a Pixel 2 XL for $200 off, or get $50 in service credit with a Moto G6.

First, if you buy and activate any two LG phones, Project Fi will give you up to $899 in service credit. Fi only sells the V35 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ, so your options are limited, but that's a solid deal. You will receive credit for the value of the lesser phone ($749 for LG G7 ThinQ or $899 for LG V35 ThinQ), and the phones have to be activated by two users on a shared Fi group plan.

Next, the Pixel 2 XL from Project Fi is currently $200 off, dropping the price to $649. The discount is automatically applied at checkout (it's not paid through service credits), but the full price will be charged to your payment method if the phone is not activated on Fi within 30 days.

Finally, if you're looking to buy a budget phone, Project Fi will give you $50 in service credit when you buy a Moto G6. Again, it has to be activated within 30 days of device shipment. The limit is one device per customer, but each subscriber on a family plan counts as a customer.

You can see the full terms of each deal here, and you can buy the phones at the source link below.