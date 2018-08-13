Sometimes you install an app on your phone then notice there's no direct way to launch it. This happens with launchers, which simply get triggered when you tap the Home button, and with other apps you use but don't need to access per se, such as keyboards. One newcomer in this hidden app category is Google's Digital Wellbeing, which started its beta on Android 9 Pie and hides inside your Android phone's settings menu. But what if you want to quickly access it? Now, there's an easy way to do so.

Pixel Shortcuts, which comes to us courtesy of Chris Lacy (of Action Launcher fame), is a simple utility that brings some hidden apps to your homescreen and/or app drawer. Open the app and you'll see a list of cards for different apps already installed on your phone but not visible. For now, the app can detect the Pixel Launcher, Android Launcher, Samsung Experience Home, and Digital Wellbeing (with a separate Dashboard option for the latter). For each of these, you can toggle on the option to show the icon in the app drawer or add a shortcut (widget) to your homescreen.

Pixel Shortcuts is free, works as intended, and has a minimal footprint. That's all you need to know to give it a go and see if it's something you need on your phone.