







It's been a long journey traveling from P to Pie through the Android 9 developer previews, but Google has recently finished its newest version of Android. The platform has worked its way down Alphabet's alphabet all the way to "P," with this latest version first landing back with the March 7th release of developer preview 1. We've since learned that Android P stands for Pie, but that's only one among a long list of changes present in Android 9, and we've been keeping track of all of them.

Our coverage of Android P wouldn't have been possible (or, at least, would have been much more difficult) without the help of all our tipsters, we ❤ you. Together, we've spent quite a lot of our time playing with Android P to show you all its new features, following along with every developer preview as we hunt for changes big and small. Now that Android 9 Pie has been finalized and released, this list isn't likely to change too much, so consider this near-final.

For both your and our convenience, we've put everything we've found together into a list with (very) brief summaries. That way you can catch up if you've fallen behind with our Android P Feature Spotlights.

(Note: A few features may realistically fall into more than one of our categories below, but we've done our best to place them where we think they best fit.)

Entirely new features

General visual changes

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks

Under the hood/API/developer stuff

So far, these are all the new features we've found in Android P, but be sure to check back in if you're following our feature spotlight coverage. And, as always, tips for undiscovered features are welcome.