Google's first-party wireless (but not wireless wireless) in-ear headphones, the Pixel Buds, are far from a perfect product. The charging case is finicky, and the fabric loops that hold them in place aren't for everybody. But some flaws can be overlooked at the right price. If, for you, that price is about a hundred bucks, you're in luck. The Pixel Buds are currently $109 direct from Google, a savings of $50.

If you've got a Pixel 2, you probably want a pair of wireless buds, and the Pixel Buds are made to match. Aside from that, the Assistant integration is solid, and the gesture controls are intuitive and responsive.

The discount is part of Google's back-to-school sale (the Buds provide "Real-time translations for your semester abroad," the Google Store listing says). You can get 50 bones off any color until September 1 at 11:59 p.m., Pacific time. If you're eyeing the Pixel 3, though, remember that it seems to come with wired earbuds that are pretty similar (aesthetically, at least).