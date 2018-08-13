SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mopria® Alliance, a global non-profit membership organization chartered to drive industry-wide standards and solutions for printing and scanning to connected devices, today announced Android 9 (Pie) users can enjoy Wi-Fi Direct printing to Mopria certified printers as a built-in feature on their mobile devices, courtesy of the Android Default Print Service featuring core printing technology from the Mopria Print Service.

The Default Print Service was first debuted in the launch of Android 8 last year, and was a result of an ongoing collaboration with the Google Android team via the Android Open Source Project and the Mopria Alliance. The Default Print Service delivers convenient and intuitive printing with automatic printer discovery allowing easy printing to more than 3,000 models and 100 million deployed Mopria certified printersfrom any Android 8 or 9 device.

Wi-Fi Direct is a convenient feature that allows users to wirelessly connect their mobile devices directly to a compatible printer without joining a Wi-Fi network. This is an alternative to the standard method of connecting via a router to the same Wi-Fi network as the printer. Wi-Fi Direct printing uses an encrypted, point-to-point connection that streamlines printing because it does not require pairing or passwords.

“A key tenant of the Mopria Alliance strategy is to simplify print and scan while also focusing on improving the printing experience on Android,” said Brent Richtsmeier, Vice Chairperson of the Mopria Alliance Steering Committee. “Through continuous contributions to the Android Open Source Project, we will continue to make printing on Android as streamlined, secure and intuitive as possible.”

In the five years since the establishment of the Mopria Alliance by founders Canon, HP, Samsung and Xerox, the nonprofit membership organization has 22 members representing the worldwide printer and scanner business. In addition to the founding companies, the Mopria Alliance today includes Adobe, Brother, Dell, Epson, Fuji Xerox, Huawei, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Microsoft, NEC, OKI Data, Pantum, Primax, Qualcomm, Toshiba, Ricoh, Sharp and YSoft.

The Mopria Alliance is responsible for making printing and scanning solutions more accessible and intuitive for consumer and business users through the Mopria Print Service App and Library. To date, Mopria print technology has been installed on more than 850 million devices and has been used to print more than half a billion pages. Additionally, Mopria Alliance has recently released the Mopria Scan beta app with mobile scanning capabilities and the final release will be rolled out later this year.

More details on how to print using the Android Default Print Service can be found in this video and FAQ. For the latest list of Mopria certified printers and print accessories, please visit http://mopria.org/certified-products.

About the Mopria® Alliance

The Mopria® Alliance is a non-profit membership organization of leading global technology companies with the goal of simplifying printing and scanning from connected devices. The Alliance develops and promotes technology standards that deliver an intuitive experience connecting various devices and operating systems. The adoption of these standards allows users to interact seamlessly with a printer or scanner, regardless of brand. Learn more at www.mopria.org.

