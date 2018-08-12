The normal Huawei Watch 2 is not all that great, but the 'Classic' variant retains the traditional timepiece design of the original model. It's a bit bulky, but it has all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a recent Wear OS smartwatch. Now you can get it for $179.99, a $48 drop from the previous Amazon price and $190 off the original MSRP.

The Watch 2 Classic runs the latest version of Wear OS, and has built-in GPS, NFC for Google Pay, a customizable shortcut button, and a heart-rate monitor. There's also a 'Watch Mode' that extends battery life to approximately three weeks by disabling most functionality. The Watch 2 Classic does not include LTE connectivity - that's only available on the Sport model.

You can buy the Watch 2 Classic from the source links below.