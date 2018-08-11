Earlier this week, Samsung officially announced its Bixby-powered smart speaker - the Galaxy Home. The design is certainly interesting, as its three legs and curved frame sets it apart from most competing products. As it turns out, the Galaxy Home bears a striking resemblance to various common objects - including pots, grills, and even cow udders.

During Samsung's 'Unpacked' event, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) pointed out the speaker's similar appearance to a grill:

I appreciate you Samsung pic.twitter.com/H5s9lUNMbx — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 9, 2018

That led to plenty of other people comparing the Galaxy Home to other objects, like potjie pots and cauldrons:

The speaker also looks a bit like an udder:

Syndrome's Omnidroid from Pixar's The Incredibles also makes an appearance:

Perhaps the completed Galaxy Home will have a grilling feature. "Hey Bixby, three hamburgers please."