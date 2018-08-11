Dual-SIM versions of Samsung's flagships are no stranger to discounts on eBay, but they've primarily concerned versions with the base 64GB of storage. But if you need more space to store your media, the 128GB dual-SIM model of the Galaxy S9+ has dropped to $664 on eBay.

This international Galaxy S9+ model sports a 6.2" 1440p AMOLED display, an Exynos 9810, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, a dual 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,500mAh battery. IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, dual speakers, and an iris scanner are present as well. This phone will work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, but not Sprint or Verizon. There may also be some bands this model doesn't support, so make sure you're not missing any crucial ones.

The lowest price we'd seen on the dual-SIM S9+ recently was $610 with one of eBay's 20% off coupons, but for just $54 more, you get an extra 128GB. It's a shame this pricing didn't coincide with the 15% off coupon from a few days ago, but $664 is still a very good price. The only colors left are black and blue, and eBay's showing the 'Limited quantity available' text. Hit the source link below to pick one up.