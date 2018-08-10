It still seems a bit weird that Apple Music is on Android, but some people swear by it. If you're one of those people, you should know that Verizon is offering six months of free Apple Music - double the regular trial period - to both new and existing subscribers on its unlimited plans.

Every major carrier nowadays has some sort of incentive. T-Mobile will pay for your Netflix bill, AT&T has its WatchTV streaming service and another service of your choice bundled in, and Sprint offers TIDAL and Hulu. Verizon was the odd man out, though it's worth noting that the other three carriers' incentives are constant and Verizon's only lasts for half a year.

The promo is available for both new and existing subscribers on the Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Above Unlimited plans. Even prior Apple Music customers can take advantage. It's not clear how Verizon plans to incorporate the offer into its bills, but we'll probably know on August 16th, when it goes live.