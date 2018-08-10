For those of us who like to change our wallpapers up often, it's always interesting to see what's included on the latest and greatest phones. The Galaxy Note9 and Tab S4 were both released recently, and we already have all 22 wallpapers from the duo available for your perusal and download.

A couple are simple gradients, but most are slightly different takes on the same colorful squiggle look. I'm sure there's a better term for them, but hey, I'm not an art guy. Nonetheless, they are all pretty eye-catching.

Here are the Note9's:

And here are the Tab S4's:

The images in the gallery above were resized, but you can grab them in their original resolutions from SamMobile at the link below.