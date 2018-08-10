Google Assistant-equipped speakers have already been able to give recaps about the news, and Smart Displays took that a step further by also showing relevant videos. However, you were out of luck if you wanted to hear specific topics read out to you. Google is now fixing that, so long as you're in the US.

Asking an Assistant speaker a specific news question such as "What's the latest on NASA?" will cause excerpts of relevant news articles to be read aloud to you. Asking the same sorts of questions to a smart display (the Lenovo Smart Display is currently the only one on the market) will cause relevant news videos on YouTube to be played.

This functionality is currently only available in the United States, but Google says that it's going to "learn" from the US release and roll it out to other countries.