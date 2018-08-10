If the Note9's steep starting price puts you off, but you want in on the Samsung life, Cricket has a deal that might interest you. The prepaid carrier is offering a Galaxy S9 for $500, but there are some caveats here, so let's address those.

You need to port your number to Cricket (i.e be a new customer) Online only AT&T subscribers aren't qualified (since Cricket is an AT&T subsidiary)

Now, if you fit in the group for which all of that applies, you can pick up a fantastic phone for a great price. Not only do you get one of the best displays available right now, but the Galaxy S9 offers top-tier specs and a very, very good camera experience. Keep in mind that this is the black model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The terms state that the phone will be carrier-locked for six months following purchase and activation. If you've been contemplating switching wireless service providers and upgrading your phone, then it might be worth seeing how AT&T/Cricket's service is in your area. You can get started via the source link below.