The Galaxy Note9 was officially announced today, and you might be wondering where and how you can buy one. Don't worry, we have all the details right here.

Verizon

Pre-orders for the Note9 on Verizon's website start August 10 at midnight ET. You'll be able to buy one in your local Verizon store starting on August 24. Here's how the pricing stacks up:

128GB Note9: $41.66/month for 24 months, or $999.99 retail

$41.66/month for 24 months, or $999.99 retail 512GB Note9: $52.08/month for 24 months, or $1,249.99 retail

For a limited time, if you buy a 128GB Note9, you can get a Galaxy S9, a Galaxy S9/S9+, or a second 128GB Note9 for free. Both devices require purchase on the Verizon device payment plan and one new line of service.

If you pre-order the phone before August 23, you get a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones ($299 retail value) or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 retail value), for free. You can also buy both for $99.

T-Mobile

The T-Mobile Note9 will be available for pre-order starting this August 9 at 12:01 AM ET. Here's what a Note9 on T-Mobile will cost you:

128GB Note9: $30/month on T-Mobile EIP ($279.99 down), or $999.99 retail

$30/month on T-Mobile EIP ($279.99 down), or $999.99 retail 512GB Note9: $30/month on T-Mobile EIP ($529.99 down), or $1,249.99 retail

Qualifying Samsung trade-ins can get 'up to' 50% off a Note9 purchase, over 24 monthly bill credits. If you pre-order the phone before August 23, you get a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones ($299 retail value) or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 retail value), for free. You can also buy both for $99.

AT&T

Starting August 10, AT&T customers can visit att.com/galaxynote9 or an AT&T store to pre-order the Note9. The phone will be available for purchase online and in stores on August 24. Here's the pricing:

128GB Note9: $33.34 for 30 months on AT&T Next

$33.34 for 30 months on AT&T Next 512GB Note9: Unknown (waiting for confirmation from AT&T)

Like Verizon, AT&T will give you a free Note9, S9, or S9+ when you buy a Note9. A new line is required. If you buy the phone before August 23, you can get a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones ($299 retail value) or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 retail value), for free. You can also buy both for $99.

U.S. Cellular

If you're on U.S. Cellular, you'll be able to pre-order the phone starting August 10. The phone will go on sale in U.S. Cellular stores and on the carrier's website on August 24. Here is the pricing:

128GB Note9: $999.99 retail

$999.99 retail 512GB Note9: $1,249.20 retail

If you purchase the phone on a new service line (and you sign up for Device Protection+), you'll get $150 in service credit. If you pre-order the phone before August 23, you get a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones ($299 retail value) or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 retail value), for free. You can also buy both for $99.

Samsung (unlocked)

The unlocked Note9 in the US will likely have slower updates compared to its carrier counterparts. If you still want to buy an unlocked version, you can reserve one right now on Samsung's website. Here is the pricing: