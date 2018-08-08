Last October, YouTube TV started working as a cable login, allowing subscribers to the service to access other participating networks' streaming sites and apps with their YouTube credentials. However, at the time, we didn't have an exhaustive list of all the networks that support the feature. Now, Google has published it and we know there are 67 partner sites (though with several regional iterations of the same one).

Without further ado, here is the list:

ABC

AMC

BBC America

Big Ten Network

Bravo

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CNBC

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

ESPNEWS

ESPNU

FOX

Fox Business

Fox News

Freeform

FS1

FS2

Fox Sports Plus

Fox Sports Arizona

Fox Sports Detroit

Fox Sports Florida

Fox Sports Midwest

Fox Sports North

Fox Sports Ohio

Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Fox Sports San Diego

Fox Sports South

Fox Sports Southwest

Fox Sports West

Fox Sports Wisconsin

Fox Sports Southeast

Fox Sun Sports

FX

FXM

FXX

Golf Channel

IFC

MLB Network

MSNBC

Nat Geo

Nat Geo Wild

NBC

NBC Sports

NESN

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

Pop TV

SEC Network

Showtime

Smithsonian Channel

SNY

STARS

STARZ ENCORE

SundanceTV

SYFY

Telemundo

Tennis Channel

Universal Kids

Universo

USA Network

WE TV

YES Network

If you want to check these out, head to the support page linked below, find the network you're interested in, and follow its link. When asked to log in, you'll be able to choose YouTube TV as your provider and then enter your credentials to get access. This also works on the networks' Android apps, if you'd rather consume your TV there instead of a website.