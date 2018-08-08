Last October, YouTube TV started working as a cable login, allowing subscribers to the service to access other participating networks' streaming sites and apps with their YouTube credentials. However, at the time, we didn't have an exhaustive list of all the networks that support the feature. Now, Google has published it and we know there are 67 partner sites (though with several regional iterations of the same one).
Without further ado, here is the list:
- ABC
- AMC
- BBC America
- Big Ten Network
- Bravo
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- CNBC
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3
- ESPNEWS
- ESPNU
- FOX
- Fox Business
- Fox News
- Freeform
- FS1
- FS2
- Fox Sports Plus
- Fox Sports Arizona
- Fox Sports Detroit
- Fox Sports Florida
- Fox Sports Midwest
- Fox Sports North
- Fox Sports Ohio
- Fox Sports Prime Ticket
- Fox Sports San Diego
- Fox Sports South
- Fox Sports Southwest
- Fox Sports West
- Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Fox Sports Southeast
- Fox Sun Sports
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- Golf Channel
- IFC
- MLB Network
- MSNBC
- Nat Geo
- Nat Geo Wild
- NBC
- NBC Sports
- NESN
- Olympic Channel
- Oxygen
- Pop TV
- SEC Network
- Showtime
- Smithsonian Channel
- SNY
- STARS
- STARZ ENCORE
- SundanceTV
- SYFY
- Telemundo
- Tennis Channel
- Universal Kids
- Universo
- USA Network
- WE TV
- YES Network
If you want to check these out, head to the support page linked below, find the network you're interested in, and follow its link. When asked to log in, you'll be able to choose YouTube TV as your provider and then enter your credentials to get access. This also works on the networks' Android apps, if you'd rather consume your TV there instead of a website.
- Source:
- Google Support
