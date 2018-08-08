If there's anything Android users want, it's more white UI elements. Oh, is that not what you meant with your repeated calls for a dark mode? Google thought you were being sarcastic. As such, it has launched another redesigned app with an all-white Material interface. Get ready for Contacts 3.0 to sear your retinas.
The app itself appears to have all the same menu options and settings. The difference here is that it adopts Google's new Material Design style. The blue top bar is gone, replaced with a white section that transitions seamlessly into the scrollable contact list. The navigation drawer is still there, but the icons are the new wireframe material style. See below for a peek at the old app.
The old Contacts app.
This updated style has been colloquially known as Material 2.0, but Google still just calls it Material. The process of creating your own distinctive style is Material Theming. Developers are not tied to this all-white UI, but that's Google's approach. With the launch of Pie, we're seeing a lot more of this light UI style, and now the Contacts app fits in. The app will continue rolling out in the Play Store, but we've got the update on APK Mirror if you don't want to wait.
