It's that time of the month again - eBay is running another one of its sitewide discounts. This time around, it's a pretty standard 15% off code with a $100 cap. So if you've had something in your watch list, now's a good time to jump on it.

The code you'll need to apply is PRONTO15, and it'll work on any purchase that totals over $25 aside from the standard exclusions (money, gift cards/coupons, and real estate). The savings is capped at $100, but that's still a decent chunk of money if you're buying something that's only a couple hundred dollars in the first place. Here are some deals we found:

As always, the code is only going to last for a few hours. This particular one is going to expire tonight, August 8th, at 10:00pm PT / 1:00am ET, and the more popular items are almost certainly going to sell out before then.