A couple of days after the final version of Android 9 Pie hit AOSP, the Nokia 7 Plus is getting an update — to another Developer Preview. Yes, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has announced on Twitter that Android 9 Pie Beta 4 (that's Developer Preview 5) is rolling out to 7 Plus devices enrolled in Nokia's preview program.

While it's commendable that Nokia is supplying developers with preview builds of the new Android hotness at all, a new beta version landing days after Pie's full release isn't all that exciting, especially given Essential had Pie ready to go the same day as Google.

The 7 Plus got Beta 3 in July. Beta 4 also includes gesture navigation as "a special treat," Sarvikas says. If this all sounds like your cup of tea, you can check out Nokia's newly-updated FAQ for more information.

  • Thanks:
  • Salah