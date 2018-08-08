A couple of days after the final version of Android 9 Pie hit AOSP, the Nokia 7 Plus is getting an update — to another Developer Preview. Yes, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has announced on Twitter that Android 9 Pie Beta 4 (that's Developer Preview 5) is rolling out to 7 Plus devices enrolled in Nokia's preview program.

While it's commendable that Nokia is supplying developers with preview builds of the new Android hotness at all, a new beta version landing days after Pie's full release isn't all that exciting, especially given Essential had Pie ready to go the same day as Google.

Last chance to help us perfect #Android #Pie before official release! Beta4 is now available for your #Nokia7Plus. As a special treat, we've integrated gestures! #Nokiamobilehttps://t.co/NnRjAgvYkF pic.twitter.com/1rXFoXqJHL — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 8, 2018

The 7 Plus got Beta 3 in July. Beta 4 also includes gesture navigation as "a special treat," Sarvikas says. If this all sounds like your cup of tea, you can check out Nokia's newly-updated FAQ for more information.