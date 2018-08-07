Qualcomm doesn't make smartwatches (anymore), but it does make smartwatch chips. Almost all Wear OS devices for the last several years have run the aging Snapdragon Wear 2100. Rumors have swirled in recent months that Qualcomm would finally launch a modern successor, and September 10th might be the day.

We don't have much information about the event. Qualcomm is inviting press to attend the unveiling of something smartwatch-related. Qualcomm isn't likely to announce a watch, so that just leaves a new smartwatch system-on-a-chip (SoC). Earlier this year, Qualcomm rolled out the Wear 2500, which is intended for children's wearables.

The September 10th date certainly fits with a rumor from several months ago that a new wearable SoC would launch in the fall. That cannot come soon enough—the Wear 2100 was a little behind the times even when it debuted with its modified Snapdragon 400 design. A new chip could mean better performance and a sorely needed battery life upgrade for future wearables.