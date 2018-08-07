TeslaCoil has just released its first Nova Launcher update in three months. Version 6.0-beta1 is here with a very long changelog, most of which concerns additional customization options. But with Nova being a custom launcher, that's not entirely unexpected. We also have the APK over on APK Mirror if you need it.

Here's the changelog:

Improved Settings menu layout: Dock options are now part of Desktop, more intuitive settings hierarchy, etc.

Nova Settings are now searchable for faster parsing.

More Adaptive Icon options available, including a new customizable shape.

Option to automatically match folder and app drawer icon size to desktop.

New window styles in folders: choose from windowed or immersive modes.

Folder background shapes now share the same options as adaptive icons: Round, Squircle, etc.

App drawer search bar can now be stylized like on the desktop.

Search bar provider can now be set to Google or Nova Settings by default.

Added vertical or horizontal scrolling options for folders.

Icon resizing no longer requires Nova Prime (but you should probably buy it anyway).

As you can see, there's quite a few changes in v6.0-beta1. Functionally, there are a few changes to the settings themselves; there's now a search button, which should make digging through each menu to find a particular setting a thing from the past. Nova has also improved the settings layout overall by moving Dock options under the Desktop section and adjusted the settings hierarchy to make it easier to use.

The new search function.

Aside from those two things, we've mostly just gotten more customization options. The main ones include allowing the app drawer's search bar to be customized just like the desktop's, the ability to select Nova Settings as the default search bar provider, and some more Adaptive Icon shapes, including a customizable one. You can look through the lengthy changelog above to see everything.

left: Customized search bar. right: New 'Immersive' folder option.

If you're not in the Nova Launcher beta and you'd like to check these improvements out, we have the Nova Launcher v6.0-beta1 APK over on APK Mirror for you. If you'd like to join the beta, hit this link.