Nary a month after raising its prices, Newton Mail has decided to shut down for good. The drop-dead date is September 25, and all new sign-ups will be blocked.

Current subscribers will not be charged for renewals and pro-rated refunds with be issued with instructions coming on September 18. CloudMagic, the parent company behind Newton Mail, will continue to operate, seeking "new and innovative projects."

The reasoning behind this decision is simple: premium email is not a lucrative market, especially when you have free options like Gmail. All of you Newton users out there, it looks like it's time to find something else — at least you have a month to do so.