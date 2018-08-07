Do you want a sweet pair of Bluetooth headphones? We're partnering with V-Moda to give away two of the company's Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition headphones, plus we have an exclusive 15% off coupon if you want to buy one outright.

This is the successor to the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones, which we reviewed here. The main improvement here is audio codec compatibility; the Codex Edition works with Qualcomm aptX, AAC, and SBC. In other words, you should get the highest quality audio possible on virtually every device, with low latency in most cases. You can read more about the available Bluetooth codecs here.

Other features of the Crossfade 2 Codex Edition include large memory foam cushions, a built-in microphone, simultaneous paring with two devices, and an estimated battery life of 14 hours. Three colors are available - Matte Black, Matte White and Rose Gold.

If you want to buy a pair, we have an exclusive coupon that takes 15% off the $350 retail price. Just use code AP15-Codex at checkout when you buy the Codex Edition from V-Moda's website. The discount works for any color and any customization option, and it will be valid from August 10-17.

The contest will run from August 7, 2018 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Friday, August 10, 2018. Two winners will be selected, and each will receive one V-Moda Crossfade 2 Codex Edition. Only residents of the United States and Canada may enter. Good luck!

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Codex giveaway

