Tip Us

Android Police
Prev
Posts in the last
24 Hours
sorted by
Hottest
Next
...

T-Mobile announces new 'Essentials' plan starting at $60/month for one line

Corbin Davenport
View All Posts

Two years ago, T-Mobile announced it would only have one cellular plan moving forward - the 'ONE' plan. That didn't last long, as the ONE Plus plan became available a few months later, along with a slew of add-on packages. Now the carrier is throwing another option into the mix, called 'T-Mobile Essentials.'

The new plan is $60/month for one line, $90 for two, and $15 per line for the next 3-6. Taxes are not included, and if you don't enable auto pay, you'll be charged an additional $5/month. It includes unlimited talk and text, unlimited 3G tethering, and 2G service in Canada and Mexico at no additional cost.

Data is marketed as "unlimited," but T-Mobile says customers may experience slowdowns after using 50GB or when the network is congested. In other words, subscribers will be deprioritized just like MVNO customers. Video streaming is also capped at 480p, and a $25 SIM starter kit may be required. That's a lot of asterisks for a company calling itself the "un-carrier."

In terms of pricing, T-Mobile Essentials closely competes with Sprint's 'Unlimited Basic' plan, which is also $60/month for one line. However, Sprint is even more strict with usage - music streaming is capped at 500Kbps, and games at 2Mbps. Verizon's cheapest comparable plan is 'Go Unlimited,' which is $75/month for one line. AT&T's 'Unlimited & More' plan is $70/month for one line, but includes TV streaming.

T-Mobile Essentials will become available on August 10. More information is available on the carrier's site.

Press Release

Bellevue, Washington — August 6, 2018 — This is how it should be done. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled T-Mobile Essentials, a new plan designed to meet the needs of the millions more Americans now covered by the Un-carrier’s rapidly expanding network. As always, T-Mobile is listening to customers, and T-Mobile Essentials is designed for those who say they just want the basics: unlimited talk, text and smartphone data in the U.S. – all at the industry’s best price, only $30 per line for a family of four with autopay.

T-Mobile’s LTE network has tripled in size over the last three years and now reaches nearly every American! That means lots of new people in new parts of the country, many of whom just want the freedom to use their smartphone without worrying about overage penalties. They don’t plan to travel outside the country or use their phone as a hotspot. That’s who T-Mobile Essentials is for.

Of course, most people want more, and that’s why T-Mobile ONE is the Un-carrier’s most popular option, setting the bar across the industry. T-Mobile ONE has all the value and extras that most customers want – the industry’s best travel benefits, Netflix included for families, unlimited mobile hotspot and so much more – for just $40 per line, taxes and fees included, for a family of four with autopay.

“The other guys got one thing right – some customers just want the basics, but the Carriers did it all wrong,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “They seem to be doing everything they can to turn rate plans into a hot, confusing mess. They’ve got Above Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, Beyond Unlimited, Unlimited and More…Unlimited and More Premium?! No wonder nearly half of Verizon and AT&T customers are still stuck on data bucket plans with overage penalties. The other guys make it sooo confusing! The Un-carrier wants to make it easy. Give customers the options they want … but keep it simple, stupid!”

And for power users, T-Mobile also offers ONE Plus with all the most-popular premium services like high-speed mobile hotspot (with twice the high-speed data, a total of 20 GBs, and unlimited 3G speeds after, starting August 10) HD streaming, caller ID and more – for just an extra $10 per line when you add ONE Plus for the whole family or $15 for a single line.

T-Mobile Essentials will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting August 10 and starts at $60 for a single line, $30 for the second line and just $15 per line for lines 3-6, plus taxes and fees with autopay. Without autopay, it’s $5 more per line. During times and places with heavy network demand, Essentials customers may notice slower speeds than other customers. More information about T-Mobile Essentials is available right here.

Customers using>50GB/mo. may notice further reduced speeds. Video typically streams at 480p. Unlimited data while on our network. Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit may be required.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

subscribe
...

Previous Story

'Ok Google' detection is currently broken on many phones
...

Next Story

[Update: APK Download] Digital Wellbeing beta opens for Pixel owners on Android 9 Pie, sign up here

Comments

  • instinct

    Any news on more than 6 lines? I have a family plan of 10 lines and and it averages out to $27 per line each for unlimited everything (including HD Streaming).

    EDIT: Nevermind, did my own research. "For families who want more than 6 voice lines, T-Mobile ONE is the better value since it includes taxes and fees."

    • I don't think you can get more than six Essentials lines. The FAQ says anyone looking for more than six should look at T-Mobile ONE instead.

  • zarugo

    Are we talking about mobile lines? If yes, those prices are nuts. In Italy (but it's pretty much the same in France and Germany too) I pay less than 10€ per month for 30gb plus unlimited calls and sms, how's such a difference possible in the US?

    • Less competition.

      • zarugo

        Yep, that must be a big part of it. Probably the infrastructure to build would be so huge that no new players are able to step into the market, while in a single European country this is easier

    • derk p

      you do realize the state of california is bigger than your entire country, right??? most US states are bigger than most EU countries. we got a lot of space to cover which probably has a lot to do with it.

      • zarugo

        Yes, that's true, but this goes along with a much more extensive user base, US have more than 6 times the Italian population. This I think could justify maybe doubled prices but 6 or 7 times the prices?

    • Francois Roy

      LOL! I'm paying 55$/month for a mere 4gb + 3gb "bonus" plan with a Bring Your Own Device discount in Canadafghanistan with Rogers.

  • tgwaste

    so $60 + tax + $5 (for no auto) = $70/
    lol. big step backwards.
    AT&T now offers $80/month for unlimited everything plus 30 TV channels and T-Mobile goes back to a fees based crap plan. Someone stop the merger, I fear things will only get worse with T-Mobile now.

  • Daniel Marcus

    This makes sense in the context of the Sprint merger. This basically means that they have something for even the cheapest of Sprints plans to move customers over to. I'm actually glad thereth doing it this way and not making it some exclusive offer only for ex-Sprint customers.

What's Hot