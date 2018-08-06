The Moto G6 went up for pre-order on Project Fi about two months ago, and though we never covered its formal release, it officially went up for sale a month after that. Project Fi now sells the G6 in the 'blush' color, which I'm surprised Motorola didn't call 'rose gold.'

The dreamy (and price-friendly) blush moto g6 is now available on Fi. 😍https://t.co/EMsq44iqLG pic.twitter.com/Kh2F01801i — Project Fi (@projectfi) August 6, 2018

The blush-colored Moto G6 costs the same $199.99 (discounted), or $8.29/month over 24 months, as its more conventionally-colored brother. If you'd like to pick one up, hit the source link below. It's a referral link, so you'll get a free $20 of service credit.