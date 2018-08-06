Android 9 Pie was officially released earlier today, but there was one thing missing from the announcement: the statue. You see, Google creates a statue to put on display at its Mountain View campus for each new Android dessert version. Lately, the statues had been getting pretty stale, though the Oreo one showed some improvement. The statue for Android 9 Pie, however, marks the return to boring bugdroids.

The statue, which was unveiled at 3:14pm PT, only consists of the bugdroid waving with a pie to its left and a slice of pie to his right. This follows the same formula that the similarly-uninspired Nougat statue used: a bugdroid with its arms up next to some of the dessert on the ground. On top of that, the pie's insides don't scream "pie"; I thought it was pomegranate at first.

What happened to the legitimately creative statues? The Ice Cream Sandwich statue comes to mind, as does KitKat's. We can only hope that Android Q's (which will be tough to name) will be a bit more creative.