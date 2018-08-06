Mere minutes after Google announced the Android 9 Pie name and official launch, Essential has tweeted that its own Pie update is rolling out to the PH-1 right now. Somehow, in spite of the serious financial problems the company is facing, it's still absolutely killing it in terms of updates.
We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8
— Essential (@essential) August 6, 2018
Throughout the entire Android P beta period, Essential had been right behind Google, but pushing a 9 Pie OTA before Google even does so to Pixel devices is very impressive. It reminds me of when the Moto X received Lollipop before the Nexus 5 back in Motorola's heyday. Essential has confirmed that those on the beta will be able to get the official Pie OTA as well.
— BAD HOMBRE (@Chido_One_562) August 6, 2018
Our own Ryne hasn't seen the update become available on his Essential Phone with the latest P beta yet, but others are. Let us know when your PH-1 receives it in the comments below.
Essential has a blog post on the Pie update up, and it features a mini-interview with a few team members about the update.
