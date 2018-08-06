Arlo Pro 2 cameras are still your best bet if you want a wireless security camera, but they don't come cheap. They're on sale today, and while that doesn't necessarily qualify as "cheap," they're a good deal. The three-cam set is within a few bucks of the 2-camera base model.

All Arlo Pro 2 camera kits come with a base station that needs to be wired directly into your network and several cameras that connect to the hub. You can place the cameras anyplace within a couple of dozen feet. You can get up to six cameras with the kit, and then buy individuals to expand your network.

Today, the 3-camera kit is on sale for $449.99, which is just $5 more than the 2-cam. That's an appealing deal for $230 off. The 4-camera option is $621.48. That's around $60-70 less than usual. The 5-camera set is $792.97, a savings of roughly $100 off current pricing or more than $200 off if you go back to earlier this summer.

All camera kits are in stock and sold by Amazon with Prime shipping.