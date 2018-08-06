The ZenFone 5Z is the latest flagship device from Asus, sporting a notched 18:9 screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and dual rear cameras. Pre-orders went live last month, and now the phone is officially on sale. Asus told us that only the 64GB storage/6GB RAM model will be sold in the United States - not the beefier models with 128/256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

The 5Z is now available from Amazon, B&H, Newegg, and the Asus online store. The price is $499.99, no matter where you buy the phone from. We'll have a review up soon, so if you're on the fence about buying it, you might want to wait for that.