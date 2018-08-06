Article Contents
Hello and welcome to the beginning of another week. It's time for the first of our thrice-weekly app sales roundups, though today's seems a little lackluster. Even so, Sleep as Android's unlock key is on sale, so I highly recommend picking that up if you're at all interested in sleep tracking — it's a fantastic app.
Free
Apps
- Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- DocSense Pro (OCR Text Scanner) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Think Tap Turn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alphabet ABC Kids Pro : Letters Writing Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kids Memory Game Animated Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Icons Crystal Black HD Theme custom Pack WALLPAPER $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Easter 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blue Ocean Waves Live HD $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diamond Live Wallpaper HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Total Media Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags, Anthems and Timezones $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Swimmetry $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bubble Level Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lazy Mouse Pro PC Remote $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muzi Pro - Mp3 Songs - Music Online $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Woocommerce Admin $18.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vanilla diary: write my life $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Car Puzzler $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- SnakEscape $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baby Games 7-in-1 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BabyMagica $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puzzle Wishes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hi-Tech UI Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Material Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
