Hello and welcome to the beginning of another week. It's time for the first of our thrice-weekly app sales roundups, though today's seems a little lackluster. Even so, Sleep as Android's unlock key is on sale, so I highly recommend picking that up if you're at all interested in sleep tracking — it's a fantastic app.

Free

Apps

  1. Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. DocSense Pro (OCR Text Scanner) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Think Tap Turn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Alphabet ABC Kids Pro : Letters Writing Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Kids Memory Game Animated Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. P Icon Pack for Pixel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Icons Crystal Black HD Theme custom Pack WALLPAPER $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Easter 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Blue Ocean Waves Live HD $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Diamond Live Wallpaper HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Total Media Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags, Anthems and Timezones $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Sleep as Android Unlock $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Swimmetry $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Bubble Level Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. English Thesaurus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Lazy Mouse Pro PC Remote $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Muzi Pro - Mp3 Songs - Music Online $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Woocommerce Admin $18.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Vanilla diary: write my life $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Car Puzzler $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. SnakEscape $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Baby Games 7-in-1 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. BabyMagica $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Puzzle Wishes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Hi-Tech UI Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Dark Material Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days