Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live on the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic premium city building sim, the return of Shaq Fu as a beat 'em up, and a re-release of a Sonic game that is now free-to-play. So without further ado, here are the most notable game releases from the last week.

Pocket City

Pocket City is everything a city-based simulation lover would want on Android. Not only is it offered at an upfront price, but there is also a limited free version for those that would like to test it out without spending any money. Oh, and you can play offline. Honestly, it checks off a lot of boxes for a mobile game, and on top of that, it is incredibly entertaining. All of you SimCity fans out there seriously need to check out Pocket City as soon as possible.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ShaqFu: A Legend Reborn

If you are old enough to remember the original Shaq Fu for the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo Entertainment System, then you should know full well that it was a terrible fighting game that many have learned to love as the years move on. It was so bad that it's now good. This is why a sequel was crowdfunded on Indiegogo in 2014. The game may have taken a few years and needed some serious retooling, but it's now here, and honestly, it ain't half bad. This time around the gameplay resembles that of a classic beat 'em up, and it is very fitting when coupled with the tongue-in-cheek gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece (singe purchase full game unlock)

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

What can I say? The SEGA Forever program is a failure, even Sega has admitted it. Still, the company keeps releasing games under the moniker, and to add insult to injury, many of them are re-releases of paid versions the company already pulled off the Play Store. This week's release of Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II is one such game. Sure, the gameplay isn't even that great thanks to questionable controls, but the kicker is the poor performance that hasn't been addressed since the original 2012 release. Sega could have taken the time to update the game so that it runs adequately and maybe even fits on 18:9 screens, but instead, the company changed almost nothing short of adding in a bunch of advertisements and an IAP to remove them. It's a cash grab, plain as day.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Tower of The Wizard: Retro Adventure

Back in 2016, an advertisement supported platformer called Tower Of The Wizard was released on the Play Store. It was a great little Castlevania-like game, and as of this week, there is a new paid version on the store that does not contain any ads. What's great about this setup is that you are free to try the ad-supported version, and if you decide you really like the game, you can now finally purchase Tower of The Wizard outright.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

One More Button

Tommy Søreide Kjær's newest puzzle game One More Button is entirely hand-drawn. The graphics are on the simple side, thought the unique movement to the animation gives the game some charm. The main mechanic revolves around moving buttons on a map to unlock new areas. These puzzles can be tricky, but you are free to take as long as you like to solve them.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dark Things Pilot Version

This Dark Things Pilot Version is apparently listed on the Play Store as a reference release for what I can only guess is a full game yet to come. You can play through the first chapter to check and see if the gameplay appeals to you. This is a point and click adventure game, so as you can imagine, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and items to collect. The pixel-based graphics are very fitting, and the plot is intriguing. I definitely can't wait to see more from the developer soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bee Vision Bumblebee AR Experience

Bee Vision Bumblebee AR Experience is a tie-in release for an upcoming toy from Hasbro. This toy will contain a mask and markers for easy spatial recognition. Once you install this app, it will instruct you to place those markers on the floor, and then you will scan your wearable gear so that the included shooting game can start.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dinosaurs Are People Too

This week Pomelo Games released Dinosaurs Are People Too, an adorable game about evolving dinosaurs. The gameplay mainly revolves around tapping on a planet repeatedly so that you can unlock new dinosaurs and eventually build utilities such as farms, mines, and factories. Basically, it's an idle tapping game with a cute theme and an evolving planet that you get to watch as it grows. Hopefully an asteroid won't show up and ruin all of your hard work.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Escape Disaster: Skyscraper

You ever wonder what it might be like to try and escape a skyscraper after a disaster? Well, this is precisely what Double Coconut's Escape Disaster: Skyscraper offers. Mainly you will spend your time solving mind-bending logic puzzles, but there are also some timed arcade sequences to break up the monotony. You can expect a total of fifty puzzles to solve, and if you ever get stuck, there is an included hint system that can help you out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Rolling Cube

ArmNomads' Rolling Cube is a simple little arcade game that takes patience and perfect timing to complete. As the title would suggest, your job is to roll a cube as far as you can. The thing is, this is a lot more difficult than you would at first suspect. Many obstacles are raining down on the path you are traversing, and if any of those items hit you, it's game over. This means you have to constantly dodge and roll out of the way as you try to move forward.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Epic Evolution

Epic Evolution is a simple tapping game. As you tap on the bottom of your screen fish eggs are placed in your immediate view. These eggs hatch into fish, and once you have enough of the same fish, you can tap on them to evolve into a new fish. Now repeat this process ad infinitum, and you will consistently grow your ever-expanding fish collection.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Color Snake

Color Snake is a challenging minimal endless runner from Ketchapp. Your job is to direct a snake through a gauntlet of brightly colored shapes. Whatever color you appear as at the time has to match any of the shapes you touch. If you even slightly brush up against a different color, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Meat Cannon Golf

Meat Cannon Golf is an utterly ridiculous game about playing golf with a canon that's armed with meat. Your job is to shoot that meat into each of the golf course's holes. Oh, and if this sounds like something you would love to play with your friends, a pass and play multiplayer mode is included. It supports up to 4 players at one time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Chicken Rider

If you are big into endless runners with wacky themes, you are going to want to give Chicken Rider a look. Like most endless runners, your job is to run as far as you can while avoiding obstacles and collecting in-game currency. This currency can then be used to purchase new upgrades, outfits, and zany characters to ride. There's a total of eight environments to run through, and each one has a unique theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Mecha Royale Online

Mecha Royale Online is a new top-down battle royale shooter that just so happens to star giant mechs. Think Titanfall, but with a battle royale structure. There are plenty of cosmetics to collect, so you better believe you'll be able to trick out your mech. Just make sure not to die, or else you might lose everything you've earned.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $5.99

Math and Sorcery - Math Battle RPG

Math and Sorcery is an enjoyable pixel-art timed math game with a few RPG aspects. Each battle will consist of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division problems, and the faster you solve them, the more powerful your attacks. There are four areas to explore with over 100 challenging levels to complete. You can take four separate heroes into battle, and you can collect 15 in total as you make your way through the game's world.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Curling Buddies

I'd have to say that my favorite sport to watch during the Winter Olympic Games is curling. Even as a kid I was fascinated by it, and who wouldn't be? Strategically sliding large stones on top of ice sounds like a great pastime to me. This is why I wanted to point out the newly released Curling Buddies. The gameplay uses a reverse slingshot mechanic so that you can project your direction and force before you let go and make your move. Many obstacles are often in your way, so you will have to strategically think about each turn so that you can earn enough stars to move on to the next level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Drifty

Drifty is a simple level-based racing game that will have you drifting around corners like a madman. Just tap on the left or right side of the screen to drift in those directions, but make sure to time those taps wisely, or else you will wind up in the dirt.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $13.99

Unlikely Heroes

Color me surprised. Iron Horse Games has actually released something that isn't an idle tapping game. I was wondering when the dev would branch out, and it looks like the time is now. Its latest release is called Unlikely Heroes, and it's a turn-based dungeon crawler with crafting, tons of gear, and of course a roguelike bend. The graphics are cartoony but get the job done, and the gameplay holds its own for sure. If you are a big fan of games like Pixel Dungeon but are looking for something a little more involved, you'll want to take a closer look at Unlikely Heroes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Super Starfish

Super Starfish is an adorable endless runner that has gotten some press this week, so I figured I too would join the fray to sing its praises. First off, the graphics are fantastic. The backgrounds, the character design, it all shows a level of polish that you don't often see. What's great is that the gameplay is simple enough to pick up that just about anyone can enjoy it. Primarily you slide your thumb on the bottom of the screen to control the direction of your starfish, but of course, you will have to dodge many obstacles as you try your best to complete the goals given to you by a cosmic clam. As you can imagine, this entire game is a psychedelic trip.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Match 3 RPG - Heroes of Elements

I can't say I often cover match-3 games because many are so low quality that they aren't worth mentioning. That doesn't mean there aren't a few good options out there for those of you looking for something deeper. As a matter of fact, Match 3 RPG - Heroes of Elements offers precisely that. Sure, there is still plenty of random matching going on, but at least you war working towards something, such as unlocking collectible heroes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

Mirablade

I'm not quite sure what to make of Mirablade. It mainly plays as a simple level-based brawler, but there are also some interesting concepts here too. The sword building mechanics are fantastic. Combining three separate collectible pieces into one sword allows for many combinations. You can even send these swords to your friends, which is pretty cool. The trouble is the entire game could use a bit more polish. The voice work isn't great, and much of the gameplay is barely explained. There is a solid foundation here, but it could definitely use some improvements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Rabbids Arby's Rush

You know, Marvel may have laid claim to the most ambitious crossover event in history, but I think Ubisoft has the company beat with this week's release of Rabbids Arby's Rush. Obviously roast beef sandwiches and curly fries are the perfect match to Ubisoft's zany Rabbid characters. So yeah, if you have a hankering for collecting roast beef coins (yes, this is what the in-game currency is called) in a simplistic endless runner, this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

