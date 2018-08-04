Arlo is a well-known name in the smart home/wireless security camera game these days, and we're pretty big fans of their products here at AP, but right now some people are pretty upset with the company, and it doesn't have anything to do with the recent IPO. Widespread outages are being reported for the service, but the company is looking into it.

Based on reports, problems started within the last two hours. The volume of complaints has become large enough within that time for Downdetector to have posted a warning for the service. Not everyone appears to be affected, though. Our own Ryan Whitwam is having no problems connecting to his security cameras.

We are aware of an issue of intermittent login errors affecting some customers. Our team is diligently working to identify and resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this. https://t.co/JkniPQlSJs ~ Arlo Team — Arlo Smart Home (@ArloSmartHome) August 4, 2018

An official page has been created by the folks at Arlo for tracking updates related to the outage, and the company's Twitter account has been actively responding to reports with the same statement included there:

Hopefully, none of Arlo's customers will need access to their home's security cameras in the meantime.