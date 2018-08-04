Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week Google finally released a navigation app for Android GO, and if you are into theming, then you will want to check out Ava Lockscreen. Calroo Family Organizer is also a notable standout, and it is completely free to use, which is excellent for all you family planners out there. So without further ado, here are the best Android apps released in the last fortnight.

Navigation for Google Maps Go

Navigation for Google Maps Go solves a big problem for Android Go users. Before this release, there really wasn't much of an option if you wanted on-device navigation. Now Android Go users finally have an option for real-time turn-by-turn navigation, all from the comfort of their Go phone. The funny thing is, Google is repeating past mistakes. Navigation for Google Maps Go is an entirely separate app from Google Maps Go, but both are required if you want to actually use the navigation feature.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Navigation for Google Maps Go provides GPS turn-by-turn voice guided navigation and is optimized for performance on low-memory phones. Download this companion app to get real-time navigation for Google Maps Go. Begin by searching for directions in Google Maps Go and then tap on the Navigation button. Provides real-time, turn-by-turn navigation when used with Google Maps Go.

Ava Lockscreen

Android Police coverage: Ava Lockscreen, by Floatify developer Jawomo, adds notification replies and brings widgets back to the lockscreen, even on Oreo

Those of you that are into customizing your Android experience are going to want to give Ava Lockscreen a look. It replaces your stock lockscreen with something way more useful. You can expect to find an easy way to set the wallpaper, and you can even blur it if you like. Past that, there are plenty of custom shortcuts to choose from, not to mention direct replies to messages from the lockscreen. It will work with your fingerprint sensor, and if you don't have one, you can fall back to the basic pin or pattern setup.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

With Ava you get the best features of Android and iOS on your lockscreen. Check your notifications on main screen and swipe right to access your favorite widgets. Customize the notification style, clock, wallpaper and shortcuts. Use smart grouping or direct reply features for the best android lockscreen experience. Unlike other apps, Ava does not spy on your personal data. Ava doesn't even have an internet permission.

AMC

Android Police coverage: AMC TV now has its own Android TV app

Android TV apps are few and far between at this point. It's almost as if Google has completely forgotten about the platform and devs have discovered that it's pointless to create apps for something Google doesn't even support. So when we do see a new ATV app hit the store, it's an event. Today I have an AMC app designed for use explicitly on ATV, and I must say the UI looks great. There is some free content for non-cable subscribers, but if you have access to the channel from your cable provider, you can watch a heck of a lot more content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sign in with your TV provider and stay current with the latest full episodes and video extras from your favorite AMC Original Series. Use your phone or tablet to Chromecast directly to your television. Episodes are available in-season, with no login required for many season premieres and all video extras. Available full seasons require a login from your TV provider. AMC Premiere customers can now download select full episodes to watch offline.

Calroo Family Organizer

If you live in a medium to large-sized family, you are probably already aware that it can be very challenging to keep track of everyone's schedule. That's precisely why apps like Calroo Family Organizer exist. The color-coded family calendar and to-do list will show you exactly who is participating in each event and task. You can even set up the app to receive reminders and alerts for the events and tasks you still need to complete.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Calroo is the world's #1 FREE family organizer app that brings more clarity, happiness and calm to your daily life. Calroo helps busy parents stay organized and connected with NO ADS, MONTHLY CHARGES or SUBSCRIPTION FEES. Tame the chaos of your busy family life with Calroo - an all-in-one family organizer app where you can see, plan and manage all of your family’s activities.

Coffee Working

Do you have a habit of working from coffee shops? Do you find it difficult to find quality establishments that you can sit at all day? Well, guess what, there is an app for that. Coffee Working just hit the Play Store this week, and it has been designed from the ground up to help you find the best coffee shop in your area that is not only welcoming to a WiFi hog, but also serves excellent coffee.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Digital Nomad? Freelancer? Indie dev? Blogger? Just love coffee shops?? Then Coffee-Working is for you. Coffee-Working help's you find the best places to work from, wherever you are. All the places you see in the app have been submitted by people just like you & rated by people just like you so you can feel confident the listings really are what they say they are.

Spoilers Blocker

Spoilers Blocker is an ingenious app that can block the majority of spoilers for your favorite content. It does this by utilizing keywords that you place in the app. So no longer will you have to worry about spoilers ruining the next Star Wars movie, or revealing too early who is the next to die in the latest Game of Thrones episode.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Stop spoilers in social media apps. No more spoiling your favorite tv shows and movies. This app allows you to block spoilers in other apps by covering text that include certain keywords.

AI Benchmark

Those of you who enjoy benchmarking your Android devices will probably get a kick out of AI Benchmark. You can view your current phone ranking, and if you'd like to see how you measure up, just run the app. Keep in mind the test can take up to eight minutes, so make sure you have some free time before you start.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AI benchmark measures the speed and memory requirements for several key Computer Vision AI algorithms. Among the tested solutions are Image Classification and Face Recognition methods, Neural Networks used for Image Super-Resolution and Photo Enhancement, as well as algorithms used in autonomous driving systems.

adidas Tango

Apparently, there is some new type of new community soccer league called Tango, and you can participate in it while also using this adidas Tango app to follow along with recent news. Oh, and there is also a social media aspect included that is useful for making a name for yourself while completing challenges and moving up your local leaderboard. You can even sign-up for the Tango league within the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CALLING ALL SOCCER CREATORS. The journey starts here. Create your fame and join adidas Tango. Download the adidas Tango app to prove your soccer skills, build your rep and win amazing prizes and experiences. TANGO CHALLENGES AND REWARDS. Do you have the skills to rise to the top? Complete the challenges to gain Tango experience points (XP) and move up the local leaderboards.

iflyA380

Airbus Group's iflyA380 is an app designed to help people book flights on an Airbus A380. It is the world's largest passenger airliner, so I guess people may want to specifically book passage on one to see what the experience is like. Personally, I'll book whatever gets me where I need to go with as little hassle as possible, but I suppose if you are a frequent overseas traveler, maybe you'd like to fly on the largest plane you can book. After all, no one likes to be cramped on long flights.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Ready to join in-the-know A380 lovers who book their flights on iflyA380.com or already a fan? Make the best flying experience even better. With the iflyA380 app, you’ll get excited about flying again. Discover new destinations and be inspired. Search by geolocation, theme or browse all A380 destinations. Let the app suggest a destination: Lots of sunshine? Family-friendly? Romantic escape? You’ve got it.

Quick Reminders

LeeDrOiD's Quick Reminders is a simple app that will allow you to add notes and reminders to your persistent notifications in your notification drawer. You can even pin these notes. If you are the sort who themes their device often, you'll probably be glad to know that these notes can also be themed to suit your current style better. Oh, and if you were worried the notes would not persist after a reboot, forget that, they will remain until you uninstall the app or delete the note.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Quick reminders is a simple & light-weight (1.5MB) application that allows you to add Notes & Reminders to a persistent notification in your system pull-down.

Create a title & a note.

Pin the note to your notification panel.

All Quick Notes are persistent across reboot & wont be lost.

Choose to show the status bar icon or not.

Randomise the notification colour.

Dismiss, edit or create a new note directly from your existing Quick Reminders.

Share the text with any other application.

Send text from any other application to Quick Reminders.

Expand and collapse your Quick Reminders so they take up less space.

Accessible from the Quick Settings Pull-down (Android 7+).

All Clear Weather

Weather apps are often very personal. Everyone has an opinion on the best one, and yet there are so many out there that are actually pretty dang solid that I can see why it may also be difficult to pick a favorite. The latest combatant to enter the fray is All Clear Weather, and it may not have the highly polished look most of us are used to, but does that really matter as long as it reports the weather accurately?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

This weather app gets it right. How often does your weather app get the current weather wrong, much less the forecast? All Clear focuses on getting the weather right. Current conditions outside are updated quickly by our users, letting you get the most accurate weather info possible. We also have a focus on clear communication.

StoryZ Photo Motion & Cinemagraph

StoryZ Photo Motion & Cinemagraph is a new cinemagraph app from the developers of LightX Photo Editor & Photo Effects. Just like every other cinemagraph app on the Play Store, you will be able to easily create artful still photos that also contain a few moving parts. There is also a social media aspect to the app, so youc an expect to find plenty of opportunities to share your pictures and converse about the art of photography.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

StoryZ Photo motion : Create visual stories from still images. Make your pictures move and come to life. Create animated Double Exposure Effect with combination of static imagery and overlay video. Storyz is a unique app to create and share photo motion art. Bring your photographs to life with user-friendly and simple tools. A Photo animation suite equally suitable for beginners as well as experts.

Power Shade: Notification Bar Changer & Manager

Treydev's Power Shade is a theming app for your notification drawer. Really, it replaces your drawer, and that is how it gets away with not requiring root. Sure, you will need root if you want a working quick settings area, but if you don't mind losing access to those few features, you should be good to theme your notification drawer however you like.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $17.99

The most advanced notifications bar changer yet. Make your notification drawer look outstanding, according to your own taste and preference. The choice is finally yours.

Full color customization



Powerful notifications



Quick reply



Auto bundled



Notification card themes



Quick settings panel

Root is optional



Guitar - play music games, pro tabs and chords!

Guitar - play music games, pro tabs and chords sure is a mouthful, but the name must do wonders for SEO. If you didn't guess already, this is, of course, a tablature and cord learning app for the guitar. There are plenty of songs, tabs, and chords to learn, plus you can even create your own music directly on your device. So if you are looking for an app with over 2000 pro chords to mess around with, Guitar - play music games, pro tabs and chords is a solid choice as any.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $40.99

Best guitar game on the Play Store. Playing the guitar has never been that easy. Learn thousands songs, tabs & chords, and create awesome music directly on your device. Play just like you would with a real pro guitar: chords of all difficulties, arpeggios, guitar bending, picking, riffs ...enjoy awesome feedback and ultra realistic sound. Feel like jamming?

SleepScore™

SleepScore is a new app that tracks your sleep and rates it with a score that ranges from 1-100. As a matter of fact, it will monitor all five stages of your sleep, including light, deep, REM, your awakenings, and the time it takes to fall asleep. Ideally, the app is designed to help you improve your sleep by providing personalized information that should empower you to make manageable lifestyle changes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $49.99

The world’s most accurate sleep tracker. Check out the $25,000 Sleep Sanctuary Sweepstakes at sleepscore.com/giveaways. Download the free SleepScore app today and improve your sleep the first night you use SleepScore. FEATURED IN: Dr. Oz Show, CNN, Forbes, Business Insider, Huffington Post, USA Today, Digital Trends, Wareable, Bon Appetit and more.

Baby Tips: The Ultimate Parental Guide

There are plenty of resources for new parents, but with so much content out there it's often difficult to know where you should start. That's where Baby Tips: The Ultimate Parental Guide comes into play. It contains a plethora of useful tips, and they are all written in an easily digestible manner. You can expect to find helpful info about nutrition, education, sports, and psychology. You can also learn the basics about the first months of baby’s life.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $49.99 a piece

An ultimate parental guide. Get useful tips a few times a week: about baby development, health, nutrition, sports, education and baby psychology. Learn how to bring up a genius. No complicated medical terms and serious things — just useful practical tips in a light and funny form. Each tip will make you smile.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Motiv Ring Fitness Tracker

Motiv Ring Fitness Tracker is a tracking app for your daily activities, but it only works if you own a Motiv Ring. Wearing the ring is how you would actually track your actions, such as what types, their intensity, how long you participated, distance, heart rate, and calories burned. The thing is, this ring isn't cheap. You'll have to plunk down $199.99 to snag one.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MOTIV RING FITNESS, HEART RATE AND SLEEP TRACKER. NOTE: The free Motiv Ring App only works with Motiv Ring fitness trackers. You shouldn’t have to choose between form, fit and function. Wear Motiv Ring continuously for the insight you need to become more active and improve the quality of your sleep.

Paramount AR+

Paramount AR+ is an interesting promotional app for Paramount-branded films, and it contains some slick AR functionality. Just open the app, point your phone's camera at a Paramount movie poster, and boom, you may have just triggered an exclusive "AR experience." As you play through one of these experiences, you will unlock exclusive 2D content, such as behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews. You can even unlock 360° content that's viewable through AR portals.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Paramount AR+ App is your portal into a world of AR experiences from your favorite Paramount Pictures movies.

Use the app to scan movie posters in the real world to trigger exclusive AR Experiences

Play through the AR Experiences to unlock bonus 2D content such as behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

Unlock 360 content viewable through AR Portals.

Come back often to check for newly unlocked AR experiences.

Sound Tune

Sound Tune is a new app from Pioneer that's designed to help you customize your car audio, even if you are using a factory stereo. The thing is, the Play Store listing says it is only compatible with the DEQ-S1000A, which doesn't seem to exist yet. Maybe Pioneer is just getting the app ready, or perhaps it does work with more stereos? As far as I can tell Sound Tune is mainly a music player with an EQ that can connect to any car stereo through a standard bluetooth connection, but it also greatly benefits if your radio happens to have its own sound processor the app recognizes.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pioneer’s Sound Tune app is a great way to bring the sound of high-end audio to a basic factory car stereo and speaker set. All operations are performed easily through a smartphone and a wide range of settings are accessible. Compatible models: DEQ-S1000A

Representative function

31BAND GEQ

Time alignment

3-Way network mode

Super "Todoroki" Sound

Live simulation

Warhammer AoS Champions

Warhammer AoS Champions is a handy little app for scanning your physical Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions trading cards. Apparently, the physical game is going digital sometime soon. So if you would like to scan in your physical card collection before the upcoming launch of the digital version, you can with this new app. Also, if you are unfamiliar with the game but would like to learn about it, there's plenty of fact-filled videos linked in the app to get you up to speed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

We are Sigmar's Champions. Scan your cards to build your digital collection, and invite your friends in preparation for the upcoming launch of digital play. Learn to play Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions, the epic trading card game born from magic and fantasy, with this awesome digital preview app. Where does your allegiance lie? Don't wait. Start your mighty quest today.

Rescue Plus

Okay, Rescue Plus isn't an app you will ever need, until you do. So don't bother installing this unless LogMeIn has directed you to do so. Basically, it's an app for customer service that shares your screen with support so they can accurately help you with an issue. It's super easy to get going, just launch the app and then enter the support key given to you by your support agent.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

!. ONLY DOWNLOAD IF DIRECTED TO DO SO BY A SUPPORT AGENT YOU TRUST.! The Rescue Plus mobile app by LogMeIn allows support agents to troubleshoot a problem you are having on your device.

