We're only a few days away from the Galaxy Note9's August 9th announcement date, and as expected, things are getting pretty leaky. We've already seen high-quality photos of the phone, but Samsung accidentally posted a photo of it on its own site yesterday. The self-leaking continues today, with Samsung's official YouTube channel having uploaded (and taken down) an introductory video for the Note9 that clearly wasn't meant to be up.

We've already seen what the phone and S Pen look like, but there's still some information to be gleaned here. The SM-N960x model number is seen in the fine print, as is confirmation that there will be a 128GB variant. More interestingly, though, the existence of a 512GB model is all but confirmed by this shot in the video, where it's claimed that the Note9 will have '1 terabyte ready' with a 512GB Samsung microSD card sticking out of the phone. The company also seems to be making its slogan for the Note9 "The new super powerful Note," which we'd initially thought might be the indicator of a hoax.

As you might expect, Samsung took the video down quite swiftly. Luckily, the video has been mirrored by several outlets, and it can be watched via the embed above.