LG announced a new range of budget phones back in May - the Q7, Q7+, and Q7α. They all have 5.5-inch 18:9 displays, with a curved glass front and metal back. None of them are available in the United States right now, but it looks like that will change in a few days. Support pages for the T-Mobile variant of the Q7+ have just been published and point to a release date of August 3.

Beyond the release date, as indicated by the software page, there isn't much in the way of new information. The phone uses a Snapdragon 450 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (plus microSD card expansion). There's a 5.5-inch 1080p display and 8MP camera on the front, and a 16MP camera on the back. There's some confusion over what version of Android is included - the main device page says 8.1, but the detailed specifications list says 8.0.

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the rumored Android One LG Q7. The back of the phone doesn't have any Android One branding, and the phrase isn't mentioned once in any of the support documents. Hopefully that variant is still on the way.