Google's Measure app is a very neat augmented reality tool that can take measurements of surfaces without a ruler or tape or anything beside your smartphone. However, since its launch, the app was only able to detect horizontal surfaces, but that's changing now.

In the latest v2.1 of Measure, the app will recognize vertical surfaces as well and show its signature dots on them. You can use both the distance and elevation tools on them. In my testing, the app was more likely to detect only the horizontal surfaces when it saw a mix of both, but if you got your viewfinder close enough to vertical surfaces, it would then recognize them easily.

Another addition in this app update is a copy button that saves the current measurement to your clipboard, so you can paste it in any other app. You can find the full changelog for v2.1 below, followed by a link to grab Measure from the Play Store. If you'd rather sideload, we also have it on APK Mirror.