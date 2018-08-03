Dolphin, the well-known Nintendo GameCube/Wii emulator, has maintained an Android version since 2013. However, the app was pulled from the Play Store around two years ago, so users could only download development builds from the project's website. Thankfully, Dolphin has now returned to the Play Store, with the developers aiming to release new builds on a monthly basis.

Compatibility is a bit limited right now. It can't be installed on Android TV boxes like the Nvidia Shield, but the Dolphin developers are working on that. The emulator is also currently incompatible with Chromebooks and all 32-bit devices.

You can download Dolphin from the Play Store below. It's also available on APKMirror and the project's download page.

Dolphin Emulator
Dolphin Emulator
Download QR-Code
Dolphin Emulator
Developer: Dolphin Emulator
Price: Free