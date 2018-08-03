Dolphin, the well-known Nintendo GameCube/Wii emulator, has maintained an Android version since 2013. However, the app was pulled from the Play Store around two years ago, so users could only download development builds from the project's website. Thankfully, Dolphin has now returned to the Play Store, with the developers aiming to release new builds on a monthly basis.

After a 2 years break, Dolphin for Android is back on the Play Store! From now on, our beta versions will be updated there every month (synced with our monthly Progress Reports). Give it a try at https://t.co/MNlT39Fc2r (No, your potato phone still won't run games at 60FPS.) — Dolphin Emulator (@Dolphin_Emu) August 3, 2018

Compatibility is a bit limited right now. It can't be installed on Android TV boxes like the Nvidia Shield, but the Dolphin developers are working on that. The emulator is also currently incompatible with Chromebooks and all 32-bit devices.

You can download Dolphin from the Play Store below. It's also available on APKMirror and the project's download page.