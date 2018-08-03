The Moto E5 generation has officially kicked off, but only the E5 Play and E5 Plus are coming stateside. So if you want a phone that is relatively small and comes in at under $100, Amazon is currently offering the Moto E4 (non-Prime Exclusive) for $99.99, a $25 discount.

It's no surprise that the Moto E4's specs aren't top-notch, but they're decent enough for regular customers. The E4 comes with a 5.0" 720p display, a Snapdragon 425, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD expansion, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera (with flash), and a removable 2,800mAh battery. It has a fingerprint sensor and a water-repellant nanocoating, too.

Amazon only has a couple of these left in stock, so hurry if you're interested. This discount actually makes this standard version of the phone cheaper than the Prime Exclusive model, which is always a good sign. Shipping is free. Hit the source link below to pick one up.