There are quite a few "budget flagships" at the $500 price point these days, and they're all pretty good phones. The Huawei-made Honor View10 is one of them, and it's been discounted by $70 to $429.99 at Amazon, HiHonor, and Newegg from now until September 2nd.

The Honor View10 comes with a 5.99" 1080p IPS display, Huawei's excellent Kirin 970, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 20MP+16MP dual rear camera setup, a 13MP front-facing camera, and a 3,750mAh battery. It also has a very fast fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack.

$499.99 was already a decent deal for the View10, but it'll be $429.99 at Amazon, HiHonor (Honor's official US store), and Newegg from now until September 2nd. It's available in blue (which is very eye-catching) and black. Hit the source links below to pick one up.