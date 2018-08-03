We're under a week away from the Galaxy Note9's launch event, which means that the previous-generation Note8 is starting to get some pretty enticing discounts. An eBay seller with nearly 69,000 stars is currently offering AT&T Galaxy Note8 refurbs at $485.99 a pop.

The Galaxy Note8 is nearly a year old, but its specs are still decent. It has a 6.3" 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. These particular units are locked to AT&T. The seller says that they're in excellent condition with minimal cosmetic wear, and that the phones each went through a 65-point inspection at a Samsung-approved repair center. A new charger and S Pen are included, but the original box and headphones unfortunately are not.

The phones are available in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray colors; Deepsea Blue is unfortunately sold out. Shipping is free, and the seller offers 90-day returns. If you're interested, don't wait; the listing is showing the "Limited quantity available" text already.